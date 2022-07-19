1919 E. Alameda Dr 21133453

Kitchell Development recently commenced construction on Elliot 94, a Class A industrial distribution complex located at the northwest corner of 94th Street and Elliot in Mesa, Ariz. Elliot 94 will be a 214,548-square-foot encompassing two buildings with modern functionality including 30-foot clearance, ample parking and efficient use of natural light....
Quaint Phoenix Bungalow - Detached Phoenix home featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on a HUGE lot! Enjoy plenty of backyard space, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options with Metroplex Mall just minutes away. **Tenants will be enrolled in the HVAC Filter Delivery Program at an additional fee...
Single level, Pool home in North Scottsdale! - Single level home in North Scottsdale, will be ready soon! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, large master suite, big pool and mature landscape! Third bay garage has been converted to a storage room. Granite counters, new fridge, pool and landscape service are included. Rental tax applies, $40 pp background check. Please call Lisa Cameron with Realty Executives at (858)255-1675.
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An all-out “cookie war” is heating up in the metro-Phoenix area. Crumbl Cookies has filed a lawsuit against Dirty Dough, a rival cookie maker with a store in Tempe and two in Utah. The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough’s cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are confusingly similar to Crumbl’s brand. It’s an allegation Dirty Dough owner Bennett Maxwell thinks is ridiculous. “Our colors are completely different,” said Bennett. “Our logos completely different, the messaging is completely different. Yes, we serve a cookie, but go find two cookies that look more different.”
Water is a precarious subject here in Arizona; we all know that it may be a major problem in the next few decades but live our lives like it’s not. We probably know that our major sources up north are at essentially record low levels but we’re not trying to prevent new people from coming here. We have written about it often, but relatively little changes.
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A federal jury has convicted two East Valley men of securities fraud after they used their religious organization as a front to swindle money out of investors. Jeffrey D. McHatton, 68, of Chandler and Robert B. Sproat, 60, of Mesa were found guilty last week of...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Public Service (APS) has restored electricity for thousands of people in Casa Grande, Ariz. following a two-day power outage. APS Senior Communications Consultant Mike Philipsen told KGUN 9 Wednesday the community's power lines were finally reconnected. The electric company says crews were working...
Not everyone has the dream of owning a home, while others are just temporarily living in certain cities. Whatever the reason, some agree that renting a home is just better. WalletHub compiled a list of the best places to rent in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life."
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Families desperate to escape the heat this summer may not get what they expected at a popular water park in the north Valley. Several customers at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Glendale tell 12News they were frustrated after their recent visit. They complained about surprise fees,...
One dad is warning others about a peeping Tom after feeling unsafe in his own home. AZ Family reported that a Phoenix man, named Steve, was recently targeted by a peeping Tom in his neighborhood near 60th Street and Bell Road. Steve wants to hide his identity for safety concerns,...
Charming Dobson Ranch Home w/ Private Pool! - Look no further! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has plenty of space inside--but you will want to spend your days and nights lounging in your private pool situated in an oversized lot. Brand new energy efficient windows and brand new carpet. Pool service included.
LAMP Wood Oven Pizzeria, owned by married couple Lindsay and Matt Pilato, is a shining beacon in Arizona’s top-notch pizza scene. The pizzeria has earned positive media coverage for their Neapolitan pizzas that don’t always follow the hard-and-fast Neapolitan rules. Chris Bianco’s name might be synonymous with great...
JLL Capital Markets announced today it has closed the $28.975 million sale of Chandler Pavilions, a fully leased 163,286-square-foot, high-traffic regional retail center in the Phoenix-area community of Chandler, Arizona. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Evergreen Devco, Inc., which acquired the center in 2020 in a...
PHOENIX — The City of Mesa Housing Authority will open a waitlist for its Section 8 housing assistance for two weeks next month. The tenant-based housing choice voucher program will have online-only signups in English and Spanish from 10 a.m. on Aug. 17 until 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.
The Mangat Group, a Glendale-based land development group, announced today plans to build a world-class cricket stadium to serve the international cricket community in Buckeye, Ariz. The 20,000-seat stadium, known as MG Cricket Stadium, will sit on 30 acres located north of the I-10 freeway on Miller Road. “Although cricket...
The streak of Mega Millions drawings without a winner continued Tuesday, pushing Friday’s projected jackpot to $630 million. Despite no one hitting the jackpot, one ticket sold in Arizona is a million-dollar winner!. The Arizona Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Chevron near 48th Street and...
PHOENIX — If you came of age in the Phoenix area in the 1970s or '80s, you probably have a story to tell about Arizona's tallest building - the 40-story tower in the heart of downtown. Maybe it was a prom date. A wedding reception. Or an elevator ride...
PHOENIX — Arizona hunters will have an opportunity to receive a permit-tag for select 2022 fall hunts. There are 38 leftover permit-tags available for general deer hunts (antlered white-tailed deer only) in the southeastern portion of the state. There also are leftover permit-tags for muzzleloader deer (138), youth-only muzzleloader deer (13), and youth-only javelina (27) hunts.
FANTASTIC 3 BED 2 BATH W/POOL IN GILBERT! - This House Has A Fantastic Floor Plan. 3 Bed 2 Bath With A DEN AND BONUS ROOM! Let's Not Forget The FENCED Sparkling Pool! Tile In All The Right Places. Granite Counters, Refrigerator, R/O and Water Softener. Great GILBERT Location-Close To Everything!
Comments / 0