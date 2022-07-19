ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

1919 E. Alameda Dr 21133453

oucampus.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article4 bedroom Tempe home with Pool! - This charming home has so much to offer with a spacious,...

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

 

azbigmedia.com

Elliot 94 industrial distribution complex breaks ground in Mesa

Kitchell Development recently commenced construction on Elliot 94, a Class A industrial distribution complex located at the northwest corner of 94th Street and Elliot in Mesa, Ariz. Elliot 94 will be a 214,548-square-foot encompassing two buildings with modern functionality including 30-foot clearance, ample parking and efficient use of natural light....
MESA, AZ
oucampus.org

1215 W Vogel Ave

Quaint Phoenix Bungalow - Detached Phoenix home featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on a HUGE lot! Enjoy plenty of backyard space, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options with Metroplex Mall just minutes away. **Tenants will be enrolled in the HVAC Filter Delivery Program at an additional fee...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

13173 N 89th Way

Single level, Pool home in North Scottsdale! - Single level home in North Scottsdale, will be ready soon! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, large master suite, big pool and mature landscape! Third bay garage has been converted to a storage room. Granite counters, new fridge, pool and landscape service are included. Rental tax applies, $40 pp background check. Please call Lisa Cameron with Realty Executives at (858)255-1675.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Owner of Tempe cookie shop defends business practices following lawsuit from Crumbl

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An all-out “cookie war” is heating up in the metro-Phoenix area. Crumbl Cookies has filed a lawsuit against Dirty Dough, a rival cookie maker with a store in Tempe and two in Utah. The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough’s cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are confusingly similar to Crumbl’s brand. It’s an allegation Dirty Dough owner Bennett Maxwell thinks is ridiculous. “Our colors are completely different,” said Bennett. “Our logos completely different, the messaging is completely different. Yes, we serve a cookie, but go find two cookies that look more different.”
TEMPE, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Water Cutbacks have Come to Scottsdale: Will You Be Impacted?

Water is a precarious subject here in Arizona; we all know that it may be a major problem in the next few decades but live our lives like it’s not. We probably know that our major sources up north are at essentially record low levels but we’re not trying to prevent new people from coming here. We have written about it often, but relatively little changes.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

4 Arizona Cities Among The Best Places To Rent In America

Not everyone has the dream of owning a home, while others are just temporarily living in certain cities. Whatever the reason, some agree that renting a home is just better. WalletHub compiled a list of the best places to rent in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life."
ARIZONA STATE
oucampus.org

1524 W Keating Ave

Charming Dobson Ranch Home w/ Private Pool! - Look no further! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has plenty of space inside--but you will want to spend your days and nights lounging in your private pool situated in an oversized lot. Brand new energy efficient windows and brand new carpet. Pool service included.
MESA, AZ
pmq.com

Scottsdale’s LAMP Wood Oven Pizzeria is ‘Small But Mighty’

LAMP Wood Oven Pizzeria, owned by married couple Lindsay and Matt Pilato, is a shining beacon in Arizona’s top-notch pizza scene. The pizzeria has earned positive media coverage for their Neapolitan pizzas that don’t always follow the hard-and-fast Neapolitan rules. Chris Bianco’s name might be synonymous with great...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

JLL sells Chandler Pavilions for $28.975 million

JLL Capital Markets announced today it has closed the $28.975 million sale of Chandler Pavilions, a fully leased 163,286-square-foot, high-traffic regional retail center in the Phoenix-area community of Chandler, Arizona. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Evergreen Devco, Inc., which acquired the center in 2020 in a...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa to open waitlist for Section 8 housing assistance next month

PHOENIX — The City of Mesa Housing Authority will open a waitlist for its Section 8 housing assistance for two weeks next month. The tenant-based housing choice voucher program will have online-only signups in English and Spanish from 10 a.m. on Aug. 17 until 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mangat Group plans to build 20,000-seat stadium in Buckeye

The Mangat Group, a Glendale-based land development group, announced today plans to build a world-class cricket stadium to serve the international cricket community in Buckeye, Ariz. The 20,000-seat stadium, known as MG Cricket Stadium, will sit on 30 acres located north of the I-10 freeway on Miller Road. “Although cricket...
BUCKEYE, AZ
ABC 15 News

No one hits Mega Millions' jackpot, but someone in AZ wins $1 million

The streak of Mega Millions drawings without a winner continued Tuesday, pushing Friday’s projected jackpot to $630 million. Despite no one hitting the jackpot, one ticket sold in Arizona is a million-dollar winner!. The Arizona Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Chevron near 48th Street and...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilaherald.com

Leftover permit-tags available for 2022 fall hunts

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters will have an opportunity to receive a permit-tag for select 2022 fall hunts. There are 38 leftover permit-tags available for general deer hunts (antlered white-tailed deer only) in the southeastern portion of the state. There also are leftover permit-tags for muzzleloader deer (138), youth-only muzzleloader deer (13), and youth-only javelina (27) hunts.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

925 W Juanita Ave

FANTASTIC 3 BED 2 BATH W/POOL IN GILBERT! - This House Has A Fantastic Floor Plan. 3 Bed 2 Bath With A DEN AND BONUS ROOM! Let's Not Forget The FENCED Sparkling Pool! Tile In All The Right Places. Granite Counters, Refrigerator, R/O and Water Softener. Great GILBERT Location-Close To Everything!
GILBERT, AZ

