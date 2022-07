It's been more than seven years since the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price fell as much as it did last week. The decline of 13.6 cents to $5.432 was the first of that magnitude since Dec. 22, 2014. Oil markets then were in freefall as oil supplies were starting to finally buckle under the weight of increasing U.S. production.

