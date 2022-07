NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The body of a Woodbridge man was found washed up on the New Haven shore Tuesday. According to New Haven Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana, a middle-aged man was found at the water’s edge of Lighthouse Point Park by the Boat Ramp just before 1 p.m. The man, who was not in the water for very long, was fully clothed and looked like he may have had a fall by the water’s edge or a medical emergency, Fontana said.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO