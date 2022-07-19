Bennifer Hitched!

Related
Brad Pitt Had The Best Response To Why He Wore A Skirt To Movie Premiere
There’s dressing on theme, and then there’s dressing on temperature. Brad Pitt chose the latter as a heatwave swept across Europe during his press “Bullet Train” press tour. Bringing the heat purely in a sartorial sense, the Oscar winner ditched his pants for a knee-length linen...
Prince George Is All Smiles On The Sand In Adorable 9th Birthday Photo
Kensington Palace has released a photo of Prince George on Thursday, one day ahead of his 9th birthday. The eldest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William can be seen standing on a beach with a big smile, wearing a light blue shirt. “George is turning 9!” read the Instagram...
Sesame Place Under Fire After Muppet Character Appears To Snub 2 Black Girls
The theme park is vowing to conduct bias training for its staff after video of the alleged incident went viral, catching the eye of Kelly Rowland and other stars.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson And Kevin Hart Brave TikTok's Viral Tortilla Challenge
The "DC League of Super-Pets" stars spent some time slapping each other across the face with tortillas.
Kate McKinnon Breaks Silence On Reason Behind 'SNL' Exit: 'My Body Was Tired'
The comedian decided to step away from the late-night sketch series after an 11-season run.
Nolan Neal Of 'America's Got Talent' And 'The Voice' Dies At 41
The singer received a standing ovation for his original song about substance abuse on "America's Got Talent."
Minneapolis Venue Cancels Dave Chappelle Show, Apologizes For Booking Him
A Minnesota venue pulled a Dave Chappelle show from its schedule this week following criticism it received for hosting the comedian who told transphobic jokes in a Netflix special last year. First Avenue in Minneapolis announced on Instagram that it had canceled the Wednesday night show and apologized to its...
Sunscreen, Patience and Maybe Some Shoving: What It Takes to Stand in Line for Comic-Con’s Hall H
It wasn’t exactly clear what happened. There was supposed to be a line behind a green flag. Instead, three lines jutted out in three different directions. And security personnel had one idea about it. Line staff had another. There was yelling. Lots of it. And then some shoving. All of this, by the way, happened behind the San Diego Convention Center, and behind the dark towers of the Marriott Marquis and Marina on Friday night — the night before the biggest day of San Diego Comic-Con. The people involved were among the most dedicated and obsessed fans at the pop culture...
Keke Palmer On 20 Years In Hollywood
Keke Palmer shared with HuffPost her experience growing up as a Black woman in Hollywood.
Queer Latinx Trailblazers
These Latinx and Hispanic LGBTQ icons have had a huge impact culturally and politically.
Christine Baranski Reveals What She Was Thinking In Viral Met Gala Photo With Elon Musk
As they say in “Chicago,” he had it coming, which seems to be Christine Baranski’s general attitude toward tech billionaire Elon Musk. The film and theater star, who, of course, appeared in the Oscar-winning 2002 movie musical, is finally explaining her much-discussed run-in with the Tesla CEO at the Met Gala earlier this year.
'It's Really Sad': Simon Pegg Names And Shames The Most Toxic Fans Of All
Simon Pegg has been around the block a few times in the world of science fiction, but he said one fandom stands above all the others ― and for all the wrong reasons. “The ‘Star Wars’ fan base really seems to be the most kind of toxic at the moment,” he told Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on SiriusXM.
Chelsea Handler On Ending Relationship With Jo Koy: 'I Have To Choose Myself'
Chelsea Handler says she’s been on an “emotional rollercoaster” since ending her relationship with fellow comedian Jo Koy after less than a year. Handler candidly spoke about when and why things started not working between the two, and how that led to their split, which she says happened about a month ago.
23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (July 16-22)
Woof — it’s been a long week. If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: Hilarious tweets about pets. We Shih Tzu not. Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find...
The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (July 16-22)
Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. To that end, every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!
David Harbour 'Struggling' To Get To 'Good Weight' After Extreme 'Stranger Things' Diet
David Harbour is done being pestered about his “Stranger Things” weight loss — and finally let fans on social media know what he’s been going through. Harbour said he lost nearly 80 pounds as his character, Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper, withered as a Russian prisoner, according to Insider. He posted before and after photos on Instagram Thursday and talked about his grueling diet and exercise program.
The Best Summer Beach Reads You Can Get At Target
There is something endlessly satisfying about setting up a chair by the ocean, pool or lake, and diving headfirst into a great book. Whether your genre of preference is romance, thrillers or something else entirely, the whole point of a “beach read” is that it’s a book that you can get completely lost in. Any criteria beyond that is, frankly, just made up.
Here's What's Leaving Netflix In August 2022
Tom Cruise fans, take heed! It’s your last chance to enjoy the adventures of Ethan Hunt on Netflix. More than 100 titles are joining the streaming service in August, but 40 are set to depart ― that number includes “Mission: Impossible,” “Mission: Impossible II” and “Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.”
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals The 1 Promise She Still Owes To Her Mom
Gwyneth Paltrow began consciously uncoupling her relationship with acting in 2016 and says she hasn’t really looked back since. But there’s one thing she still owes her thespian mother, Blythe Danner, before she dies: another shot at the stage. “It’s funny, I don’t daydream about the movie business...
