5 alternative investments that can diversify your portfolio beyond stocks, bonds, and cash
Alternative investments are financial assets other than the traditional, publicly traded ones (stocks, bonds, and cash). The most common types of alternative investments include real estate, collectibles, commodities, private equity, and derivatives. Alternative investments offer portfolio diversification and a counterbalance to stocks, but they often are illiquid, unregulated, and...www.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0