ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Dougherty, Lee, Randolph, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Dougherty; Lee; Randolph; Terrell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Dougherty, southeastern Randolph, western Lee, northeastern Calhoun and Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 300 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Morgan to 9 miles southeast of Dawson. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dawson, Leesburg, Albany, Sasser, Bronwood, Stocks, Forrester, Bridges Crossroad, Palmyra, Century, Herod, Jordan Place, Cordrays Mill, Clarks Mill, Dawson Municipal A/P, Starksville, Byne Crossroads, Graves, Armena and Aycock Mill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bullock, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bullock; Lowndes; Macon; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Lowndes County in south central Alabama Southwestern Macon County in southeastern Alabama Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 724 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martin Dam to near Millbrook to near Paul M Grist State Park, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Montgomery, Union Springs, Fort Deposit, Mosses, Hayneville, Meadville, Milstead, Pike Road, Coosada, White Hall, Shorter, Gordonville, Franklin, Lowndesboro, Benton, Hyundai Motors Of Alabama, Auburn University In Montgomery, Dublin, Woodcrest and Snowdoun. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy