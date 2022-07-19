ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transformer fire caused apparent Hoover Dam explosion, officials say

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — A transformer fire caused an apparent explosion reported Tuesday morning at the Hoover Dam, officials said.

The fire started at about 10 a.m. and was extinguished about 30 minutes later, officials with the Bureau of Reclamation said. No injuries were reported and there was no risk to the power grid, according to officials.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire. Authorities are investigating.

Video shared on social media showed the apparent explosion.

The incident happened near the Arizona turbine house, according to KLAS-TV. Officials told KTNV-TV that an apparent equipment failure inside a transformer unit caused the fire.

The Hoover Dam sits on the Colorado River and generates about 4 billion kilowatt-hours of hydroelectric power to Nevada, Arizona and California each year, according to officials. The Hoover Powerplant is one of the country’s largest hydroelectric installations.

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation’s largest hydroelectric facilities, producing a thick cloud of black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. No one was hurt in the explosion near the base of the dam, an engineering marvel on the Colorado River that straddles the border of Arizona and Nevada. Electricity produced at Hoover Dam continued flowing to the 8 million people in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California who rely on it, the Western Area Power Administration said. The cause of the fire was under investigation and officials were working to determine the extent of damage to the transformer, one of 15 at the complex that control the voltages for power sent to customers. “There is no risk to the power grid,” said Jacklynn Gould, a regional director for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
