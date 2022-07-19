ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Lakes, FL

Legendary Miami Lakes restaurant The Beverly Hills Café suddenly shuts its doors after 43 years

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Sad news for families and restaurant-goers in Miami Lakes after a landmark spot suddenly closed for good. The Beverly Hills Café shut its doors for the last time on Monday, after being in business for 43 years. Diners saw a note on the...

www.local10.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communitynewspapers.com

MIAMI SPICE RESTAURANT MONTHS RETURNS WITH EXCLUSIVE THREE-COURSE MENUS FROM GREATER MIAMI AND MIAMI BEACH’S TOP EATERIES

From traditional favorites to MICHELIN-recognized restaurants, savor a mouthful of diverse flavors from the tastiest cuisines around the world from August 1 to September 30. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) today announces the return of the highly anticipated Miami Spice Restaurant Months program which runs from August 1 to September 30. Miami Spice showcases the very best of Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s diverse cuisine and invites locals and visitors to enjoy prix fixe, three-course meals for $28 for lunch/brunch and, new this year, the option of $45 or $60 for dinner. For more information and to explore specific menus, please visit MiamiTemptations.com.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Blackbird will evoke 1940s Shanghai in Jupiter, Henry’s Sandwich Station moving to Fort Lauderdale food hall

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Expected to debut sometime in early fall, this restaurant has an impressive ownership team behind it: restaurateurs Scott Frielich (Sub-Culture Group) and Angelo Abbenante (Lynora’s) as well as nightlife maestro Cleve Mash (Pawn Shop, Clematis Social) and executive chef Tim Nickey (Komodo, China Grill, Joe Namath’s Lucky Shuck). Taking the space vacated by Shipwreck Bar & Grille, the two-story eatery will have a view of the Jupiter Lighthouse and the Loxahatchee River. The design — evoking 1940s era Shanghai — will be by Kat Solomon, who worked side-by-side with Venus Williams at V Starr in West Palm Beach. The Pan-Asian cuisine will have menu dishes such as smoked salmon with everything bagel ragoons; Shanghai soup dumplings; sweet and sour pork with pineapple and dragon fruit; Australian Wagyu tomahawk with truffle ponzu butter sauce and Szechwan ribs inside a smoke-infused glass dome that will be removed tableside. 1511 N. Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter. BlackbirdModernAsian.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

Palm Beach’s New Stop for BBQ

Pig Beach BBQ has brought its award-winning barbecue from New York to Palm Beach with its newest outpost along the Dixie Corridor. With a mouth-watering menu inspired by cooking techniques from around the world, Pig Beach offers an experimental take on one of America’s most beloved cuisines. Enjoy a...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
South Miami, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Miami Lakes, FL
City
Cooper City, FL
City
Beverly Hills, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Boca Raton, FL
Miami Lakes, FL
Lifestyle
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Retail Roundup: Kosher grocery taking over former Publix site in Boynton Beach, Popeye’s coming to Coral Springs

Kosher foods retailer KC Market plans to become South Florida’s largest kosher supermarket when it takes over a 40,000 square-foot former Publix site in western Palm Beach County. It will be a giant step forward for the company, which has been operating an 11,000 square-foot location in Hollywood for the past decade. Construction will begin soon on renovations at the site in Village Square at ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Broward New Times

Adopt, Don't Shop: Where to Adopt Dogs in Miami-Dade and Broward

For any dog owner, their beloved pup will always take home the "Best in Show" prize. Still, plenty of people are looking to add a four-legged friend or, perhaps, another dog to brighten their household. Fortunately, in South Florida, plenty of organizations — spanning nonprofits to county-run operations — are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Gad
Click10.com

Rolling Loud hip-hop festival kicks off at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Rolling Loud kicked off on Friday afternoon in Miami Gardens with a long lineup that includes Kid Cudi, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby. The organizers of the international hip-hop music festival set up a network of stages at the...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WPTV

Mahjcon coming to Boca Raton this fall

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The organizers of Mahjcon said since the pandemic the game of Mah Jongg has grown by leaps and bounds as people found new ways to connect. Debbie Barnett loves the game of Mah Jongg. She’s written a book about it, she’s the founder of an online school about it, and she even met her husband because of the game.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Olaf#Local 10 News
What Now Miami

Shops At Merrick Park Welcomes New Retailers

Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables’ destination for shopping and dining, has welcomed several new luxury retailers to its retail lineup. Earlier this year, the popular destination welcomed designer shops Eden Park, Saya/Sitka Semsch, LensCrafters Specialty Optical and Eyewear and Sisu Clinic. This summer, Lafayette 148 and IMO Glow will open.
CORAL GABLES, FL
bocamag.com

A Coral Springs Car Wash Makes Business History

Rising Tide Car Wash’s new Coral Springs outpost has made history as the first ever business staffed entirely by neurodivergent employees. Founded by father and son duo John and Tom D’Eri with the mission of bringing adults on the autism spectrum into the workplace, Rising Tide is now one of the largest employers of autistic individuals in the country. Their three locations across Broward County employ more than 100 people with autism, but the vast enterprise began much smaller, with John’s son and Tom’s brother, Andrew.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

South Florida church vandalized with messages of hate

Fort Lauderdale, FL - A South Florida church was vandalized with messages of hate this week. Representatives from Sunshine Cathedral in Fort Lauderdale say the church was vandalized with posters of conspiracy theories about pedophilia, child trafficking, mask wearing and COVID-19. Fort Lauderdale police are investigating. Sources close to the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
iheart.com

Best Hot Dogs Spots In South Florida

It's national hot dog day and the foodie in me could not pass on the idea of looking for the best hot dog spots in Broward and Miami. So, let's just dig right in!. Let's start with Hot Diggity Dogs & More in Fort Lauderdale. You'll get some good ol’ fashioned hot dogs the have been a hit in this town since the 80s. The menu ranges from a beef option and a classic Chicago-style version to a chili dog and N.Y. study with mustard, sauerkraut, and spicy red cooked onions. Whatever you choose, it'll be worth the calories.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Officials: Brickell City Centre fire began on artificial turf; no one hurt

MIAMI – Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Brickell City Centre mall Thursday afternoon. Images and video from social media showed black smoke billowing from the eastern section of the building facing Southwest Eighth Street. Crews were dispatched to the plaza just before 3 p.m....
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy