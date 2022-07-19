ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoFundMe started for off-duty firefighter who caught baby as his Hyde Park home burned

By Madeleine Aitken
"Danny rushed around the duplex to help their neighbors out of the fire."

Rachel and Danny Loring with their son Rory. GoFundMe
A fire in a multi-family Hyde Park house Sunday morning, in which a mother dropped her baby from the upstairs window to her firefighter neighbor, not only destroyed her home but his home downstairs as well. Danny Loring lived in the bottom unit of the duplex with his wife Rachel and son Rory, and the fire that began in the Centeno/Esteban unit wrecked both families’ homes.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was posted Sunday for the Centeno/Esteban family by Centeno’s son Anderson, and another has since been organized for the Lorings.

“Thankfully, Rachel and Rory made it outside, and Danny rushed around the duplex to help their neighbors out of the fire,” the GoFundMe’s organizer, Jamie Hayhurst, wrote on the page. “Despite his humble nature and wanting to keep it quiet, word got out that Danny caught the neighbor’s baby, who had to be dropped from a second-story window to escape the fire.”

Both Danny and Rachel are frontline workers; Rachel is a pediatric nurse practitioner on the South Shore.

“They both worked hard throughout the pandemic to serve their communities, keeping us all safe, while providing a home and safe place for Rory to live and grow,” the post said.

Posted Monday, the fundraiser had garnered $37,033 from 338 donors as of Tuesday afternoon. The fundraiser has a $75,000 goal.

