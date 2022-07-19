ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: OSF HealthCare won't cover fertility treatments for LGBTQ employees

By WGLT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSF HealthCare's insurance policy bars its LGBTQ employees from fertility treatment coverage. That's according to a new report by Bloomberg Law. Reporter Shira Stein told WCBU that while most health plans use the CDC's definition of infertility, OSF's stated policy covers fertility treatments only for married, opposite-sex couples. Stein...

Chestnut explores other options after dropping 24-hour detox nursing care

Ten years after Chestnut Health Systems in Bloomington expanded its substance abuse treatment to offer medically-monitored detox, that service is going away. Chestnut continues residential and outpatient treatments, but it's referring people who need medical monitoring elsewhere. Matt Mollenhauer is Chestnut's chief clinical officer. In this edition of Sound Health,...
Illinois expands health care coverage for immigrant adults to include those aged 42 and up

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is expanding the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to now provide health care coverage to undocumented immigrant adults and certain legal permanent residents aged 42 and over. Illinois in March launched the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program for qualifying individuals aged 55 to 64. The Illinois General Assembly authorized the expansion to include those aged 42 and up as part of Medicaid omnibus legislation this spring that Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in May. Qualifying individuals aged 42 to 54 will be eligible for services through the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program beginning July 1, 2022. Covered services include doctor and hospital visits, lab tests, physical and occupational therapy, mental health, substance abuse disorder services, dental and vision services, and prescription drugs.
Haunted Mental Hospital in Illinois Reopens to Public This Weekend

A supposedly haunted mental hospital opened in 1902 in central Illinois will reopen to the public again this weekend for paranormal investigations. Peoria State Hospital, originally named the "Illinois Asylum for the Incurable Insane," will start welcoming the public back for tours on Saturday from 7-10 p.m. Paranormal investigations will also be available Aug. 6 and Aug. 20.
Discount retailer coming to Peoria, Pekin

PEORIA, Ill. – A national discount retailer that’s quickly expanding will open up one location in Peoria soon, and one in Pekin not long after that. “Ollie’s Bargain Outlet” will open in the Willow Knolls Court shopping center in September. “You’ll see a lot of news...
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Secretary of State issues warning on another scam targeting Illinoisans

It seems that scammers never stop trying to fraudulently obtain our personal information. The latest warning comes from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office and concerns a scam which tries to obtain personal information by claiming to be coming from the “Illinois DMV” and offering a rebate payment due to high gas prices. This is a scam.
Illinois teams with Secret Service for crisis training

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Law enforcement officers never want to get caught off guard, so federal officials are now offering their services to make sure it does not happen. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is teaming up with the Secret Service. The partnership will provide training for worship groups, schools, hospitals and law enforcement. Training focuses on preventing and responding to mass attacks.
Apprenticeship application open Local 649

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s the roads you travel on, the bridges you cross, the tunnels you...
CAT’s Illinois departure erodes public trust

Like many Illinoisans, I was saddened to learn that Caterpillar Tractor Company is moving its world headquarters from our state to Texas. CAT has been an important company in Illinois. It has been especially vital to my hometown of Peoria, where its world headquarters were located for nearly nine decades. My dad was a civil engineer who spent his entire career at CAT and working there allowed my parents to put six kids through college. I have always been grateful to the company and admired its deep commitment to Peoria. It was the pillar of the community and appeared to relish that role.
Illinois Habitat for Humanity Accepting Homeownership Applications in August

Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity is working hard this summer to build houses and now is the time for potential homeowners to apply to be a part of the program. This summer has been a huge one for the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity. Since they were able to break ground on the five new houses they are building this summer, they're been hammering and nailing but you know what? Now they need some homeowners!
Courts scramble to craft new procedures under Safe-T Act

McLean County circuit court and all the other courts in the state are scrambling to meet an end-of-year deadline to implement the controversial Safe-T Act criminal justice reform bill. The end of cash bail is one of the well-known provisions of the state law, but there are a lot more pieces of it that will have big effects.
