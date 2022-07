Click here to read the full article. Gather around saints because Marvin Sapp is less than a month away from bringing his story to the silver screen. The gospel star’s biopic Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story is slated to premiere on TV One this August and stars Chaz Lamar Shepherd and Ambre Anderson. Described as “the struggle that made the man; the love that changed his life; the music that inspired the world,” the film centers on Sapp’s upbringing in Michigan, his battle with alcohol abuse, the relationship with his late wife, MaLinda, along with his rise...

MOVIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO