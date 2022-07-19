ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Juan Soto's flight landed at 1:30 a.m. before Home Run Derby after Nationals refused to charter flight

By Tyler Greenawalt
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hercp_0glBg3ev00
2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: National League All-Star Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals looks on during the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Juan Soto saga took another weird turn Monday night.

The current-but-possibly-on-the-trade-block outfielder for the Washington Nationals arrived less than 24 hours before the Home Run Derby after Soto flew commercially to Los Angeles following the team's series in Atlanta. That drew the ire of Soto's agent, Scott Boras, who pointed out how unfair it was that players from the Atlanta Braves were chartered to All-Star Weekend but the Nationals couldn't do the same for Soto.

"The Atlanta Braves arrived [in Los Angeles] five hours earlier than Juan Soto did," Boras said, according to Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein. "You know why? Because their team chartered a plane. Juan Soto had to fly on a commercial flight and wait in an airport for two hours and get here at 1:30 in the morning and have to compete in the Home Run Derby. And that's something that Major League Baseball did not take care of and that's something that the Washington Nationals did not take care of."

Soto has been the talk of MLB after news broke the Nationals would explore trading him after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension with the team. After he won the Home Run Derby over Julio Rodriguez, Soto admitted the strangeness of his situation with Washington.

"A couple weeks ago, they were saying they'd never trade me, and now all these things are coming out," Soto said. "It feels really uncomfortable. You don't know what to trust. But at the end of the day, it's out of my hands, with what decision they make."

Boras added that Soto wanted his conversations with the Nationals to be private, but now that they aren't he "will take that under advisement as he goes forward."

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Another All-Star gets a solo chartered flight

While Soto flew commercially, a different All-Star hopped on a chartered flight with a rival team.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn flew with the Houston Astros' chartered plane to Los Angeles after he finished up a three-game series in Houston. The Astros offered the flight after hearing Blackburn originally planned to fly commercial. While Blackburn said the situation was a little awkward at first, he enjoyed the whole experience.

"It was fun. I felt like they made me feel very welcomed and comfortable," Blackburn said, per Fox's Mark Berman. "We had some good conversations, some good laughs. It was fun. It was a good time. ... It's awesome. It just kind of shows that, within baseball, it's kind of like a brotherhood. Everyone respects each other and tries to help each other out. I'm greatly appreciative for their organization and letting me tag along over here."

For what it's worth, both Soto and Blackburn were their team's only All-Stars. But one is a 28-year-old pitcher, while the other is a 23-year-old slugger who the Nationals are trying to keep on their roster for a long time.

Needless to say, the relationship between Soto and the Nationals continues to deteriorate.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/juan-sotos-flight-landed-at-130-am-before-home-run-derby-after-nationals-refused-to-charter-flight-184201895.html

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Details around death of Blue Jays coach's daughter revealed: 'Terrible accident'

Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, was remembered in a vigil as more details were revealed about her death. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said Monday the teen was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled by a boat on the James River in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
Audacy

Jonathan Papelbon has message for Nationals about Juan Soto: 'F–k you'

Jonathan Papelbon has never been one to hold back and now he is letting the Washington Nationals know how Juan Soto probably feels about them. The former closer, who pitched for the Nationals as well as the Phillies and Red Sox, saw a tweet that said Washington “refused” to charter Soto a flight to the Home Run Derby after he rejected their $440 million extension offer.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Juan Soto Trade List

The Washington Nationals have started to get some preliminary trade offers for star outfielder Juan Soto. Per Bob Nightengale, seven teams have already made offers for Soto, including three in the NL West. Those seven teams are the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, New...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Hypothetical mega Soto trade would cost Giants ace Webb

With Juan Soto's trade speculation spreading across the league, the San Francisco Giants are one of many teams who might look to do a deal with the Washington Nationals. But do the Giants have the top prospects required to swing a blockbuster trade ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline? Unlikely.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees, Dodgers among seven teams in Juan Soto trade talks

The Washington Nationals are fielding calls for two-time All-Star outfielder Juan Soto, and there is no shortage of interested parties. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, seven teams have been involved in early talks with the Nationals, who began listening to preliminary trade offers after Soto reportedly turned down a $440 million extension offer.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Boras
Person
Juan Soto
The Game Haus

Padres All-Star recap and potential Juan Soto trade

The San Diego Padres sent three of their players to Los Angeles for the All-Star game earlier this week. Pitcher Joe Musgrove, third baseman Manny Machado and second baseman Jake Cronenworth were the three Padres All-Stars for this season. Musgrove and Machado were originally voted in when the All-Star teams were announced. Machado even earned a spot as the starting third baseman for the National League All-Star team. Cronenworth was added onto the NL All-Star roster roughly a week before the All-Star Game after injuries to other NL All-Star players occurred.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Nationals#The Home Run Derby#The Atlanta Braves#Sports Illustrated#Major League Baseball
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
168K+
Followers
117K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy