Guilford, CT

Property Purchase May Hold Piece of Guilford’s Black History

By Ben Rayner •
 3 days ago

A small property on Durham Road may very well hold a piece of the town’s Black history, according to an exhaustively researched report presented to town officials at a Town Meeting on July 5 by Town Historian Joel Helander. The purchase of the property, located at 3431 Durham...

