Tompkins County, NY

Monkeypox in Tompkins County

whcuradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Monkeypox in Tompkins County. The Health Department alerting the community that the first instance of monkeypox…. Gun violence leads community groups to take bolder action. Fresh. Dominique Davis was inside a Seattle-area church one day in March 2021 when a man with...

whcuradio.com

whcuradio.com

Redistricting efforts in Tompkins County hits snag

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Redistricting in Tompkins County has hit a roadblock. The commission has recommended a 16-body legislature. Shawna Black is chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, and she tells WHCU not everyone’s on board. Black is hopeful there will be a solution before the end of...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Green career expo in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A day to learn about future careers in Tompkins County. Tompkins Workforce New York and TST Boces will host a green career expo next week. All are invited to attend the free event to learn about training, certifications, and career and grant opportunities. Employment counseling services will be offered and local businesses will be in attendance. Officials say New York will be one of the largest producers of green energy and could likely lead the nation in employment in the green economic sector in the coming years.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Mayor: Solution to Cortland’s trash pick-up is close

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council continues to talk about the future of trash pick-up. Mayor Scott Steve says they’re getting closer to a solution. Mayor Steve is confident it will be replaced. The blue bags are part of a contract with Bert Adams Disposal, which...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

34B bridge reopening a big hit in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The wait is over. The Route 34B bridge in Lansing reopened today, complete with a well attended ribbon cutting ceremony. Dozens of Lansing locals looked on as state and local officials thanked project workers and leaders, as well as the town itself. DOT Regional Director...
LANSING, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County considers building new government center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County’s staff is running out of space. Officials are considering building a new government center of at least 43,000 square feet. Cindy Kaufman with HOLT Architects says growth is being factored into the design. She says building it too big can be problematic...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County aims to double its food production

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County hopes to cut food insecurity rates in half. Legislators approved a plan that aims to double local food production. Cornell Professor Dr. Rachel Bezner Kerr says the plan addresses equity issues. But, Legislator Deborah Dawson questions its affordability. Dawson says the cost of...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Lansing’s Route 34B bridge to re-open

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Route 34B bridge in Lansing reopens today. After a couple years of its closure, Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne says drivers will see a difference. A grand re-opening of the Route 34B bridge is happening today at 11 o’clock. FULL INTERVIEW: Lansing Town Supervisor...
LANSING, NY
whcuradio.com

Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex Phase II breaks ground in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar project in Cortlandville. Officials from the town of Cortlandville and City of Cortland spoke today, announcing Phase II of the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. A large concession hub, and two new turf baseball fields will be added, with the capability to transition to softball fields. Residents listened to a number of people speak about the economic and cultural impacts on the county, town, and city as two teams battled on the nearest baseball field. Over 30 teams are in town for a weekend tournament in partnership with PBR, or Prep Baseball Report. PBR is a leading scouting and amateur baseball powerhouse in the United States, hosting massive tournaments in multiple states in addition to all of their other services. Town Supervisor Tom Williams called the complex a dream come true, and spoke about the economic impacts. That sentiment was echoed by City of Cortland Mayor Scott Steve.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Fire badly damages vacant house on Ithaca’s west end

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vacant house on Ithaca’s west end is badly damaged after a fire last evening. Firefighters arrived around 6:20 to a duplex on West Buffalo Street in flames. It took over three hours to contain the fire, which did not affect neighboring homes. The fire was eventually contained.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: No injuries in Hotel Ithaca shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A shooting last night in the parking lot of Hotel Ithaca is under investigation. Police say two men wearing dark clothes were seen running away from the area where shots were fired. Officers arrived shortly after 10:15 last night and found shell casings and unexpended rounds of ammunition.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Price Chopper announces recall of cinnamon

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recall of cinnamon at Price Chopper. The manufacturer International Spice says that some 16-ounce bottles of PICS Ground Cinnamon contain cumin instead of cinnamon. The voluntary recall is for bottles with the UPC 4173505270. It can be returned to any Price Chopper or Market...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca Police respond to ‘burglary in progress;’ suspect arrested

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man was allegedly caught in the act of a burglary. Police received a call shortly after midnight yesterday about a burglary in progress at a house on West Court Street. The homeowner had the suspect cornered in the driveway. 37-year-old Timothy Shay is being charged with burglary.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland Repertory Theatre cancels rest of summer mainstage season

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 cancellations continue in Cortland. The Cortland Repertory Theatre is cancelling the remainder of the 2022 summer mainstage season. ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ was set to run thru July 30th – but has been cancelled due to more COVID-19 cases. Ticket holders will be contacted for refunds.
CORTLAND, NY

