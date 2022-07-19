Apple Watch Activity Challenge for ‘National Fitness Day’ set for China

Apple will once again celebrate National Fitness Day in China with an Apple Watch Activity Challenge. Apple Watch users in China can unlock a special Activity award by completing at least 20 minutes of exercise on August 8.

Apple will reward users with exclusive badges in the Activity app, as well as animated stickers for use in Messages and FaceTime. The achievement can be reached by recording any workout of 20 minutes or longer, from any app that records data to Apple Health. In previous years, this Activity Challenge required a 30-minute workout.

On August 8, earn this award by doing any workout for at least 20 minutes. Record your time in the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

China has celebrated National Fitness Day every year since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. This marks the fifth year in a row in which Apple has gotten involved with an Apple Watch Activity Challenge. In previous years, this Activity Challenge was geo-locked and will likely remain as it is.

We’ll be sure to let you know when there is another Activity Challenge scheduled for Apple Watch users globally. The last Activity Challenge was on the International Day of Yoga. In June, Apple Watch users had to participate in a yoga workout of 20 minutes or more.

In the meantime, take a look at the exclusive badges and stickers for the China-exclusive challenge below:

