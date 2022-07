Wheeling, W. Va. - When Wheeling University Swimming Alum Anna Davis was deciding where to take her next steps, she knew that she wanted a small college where she could get involved. When she found Wheeling University, it gave her the best of both worlds, allowing her to continue the sport she loved while also finding ways to get involved in different clubs and organizations around the campus.

WHEELING, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO