Notre Dame, IN

Latest With Jaiden Ausberry, Notre Dame Fit

By Bryan Driskell,Ryan Roberts
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqdJv_0glBedE800

Irish Breakdown talks about the latest with Jaiden Ausberry and how he would fit into the Notre Dame class

Notre Dame currently has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the 2023 class, but the Irish staff still has plenty of work to do. One of the top targets remaining on the board is Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab linebacker Jaiden Ausberry .

In our latest Recruiting Hour podcast we look at where things stand with Ausberry on the recruiting trail. Notre Dame has made a very strong move with Ausberry over the last year, and we detail his recruitment and then discuss the latest with him.

During the show we also discuss Ausberry as a player, and dive into why he fits in so well in the Notre Dame defense. We also discuss why Ausberry remains a very important player for Notre Dame. Linebacker recruiting has been strong in the 2022 and 2023 classes, but Ausberry isn't a luxury, he's a need for the Irish staff.

Ausberry first visited Notre Dame last summer and again in March. That was when Notre Dame made its first big move with the talented linebacker. Ausberry returned to campus for an official visit in June.

Ausberry is ranked as the nation's No. 32 overall player by ESPN and he's ranked No. 80 nationally by Rivals. Both have the talented Louisiana native ranked as the fourth best linebacker in the country. He has earned offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, USC, LSU, Florida, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Oregon, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Missouri, Arizona State and West Virginia.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

NOTRE DAME, IN
