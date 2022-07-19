ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Brothers Franz, Mo Wagner to Compete in EuroBasket 2022

The Wagners remain teammates in international competition.

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forwards Franz and Mo Wagner have been named to Germany's roster for EuroBasket 2022 .

Last season, the Wagners joined an elite club of brothers to play on the same NBA team in Orlando. Now, they will be teammates once again for their native Germany.

Franz was a massive bright spot for the Magic in his rookie season, averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

In The Athletic's annual " Top 125 Player List ," Wagner is the only member of the Magic to make the cut.

In the list, players are broken down into tiers. Wagner makes the 5A tier, which is built for players who "provide some additional championship equity on top of their 'everyday' production, but only a minor amount."

Considering the Magic only have one player on the whole list, and he only provides a "minor amount" of championship equity, it's understandable that the Magic are a bottom-tier team in the NBA.

Mo proved to be a valuable depth piece for the Magic, playing in 63 games and averaging nine points per game.

Other NBA players competing alongside the Wagners for Germany are Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis, who last played for the Boston Celtics in their championship run last season, and free agent Dennis Schroder, who finished last season with the Houston Rockets after ironically being traded for Theis.

Germany is competing in Group B of the tournament along with Hungary, Slovenia, Lithuania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and France.

EuroBasket 2022 is set to take place from September 1-18, ending just in time for the Wagners to get back to Orlando and get ready for training camp.

