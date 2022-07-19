ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, TX

Texas wildfire updates: Crews battling large fire north of Huntsville

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALKER COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters continue Tuesday to battle a large fire in Walker County. What started Monday afternoon as 100 acres burning, is now being called the Nelson Creek Fire. The Texas A&M Forest Service said about 1,852 acres have burned so far and at last check,...

The Associated Press

At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

A pair of two-day-old North Texas wildfires continued to resist containment Wednesday after destroying 21 homes, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, Texas, destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others as it remained on the move Wednesday after scorching almost 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) of mostly short grass, brush and juniper as of midday Wednesday, said Alexandra Schwier, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman. The fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was 10% contained Wednesday with embers from burning tree crowns flying up to 200 yards (183 meters). The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake destroyed five homes as it spread along its western shore, charring 500 (200 hectares) acres about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. That fire was 15% contained Wednesday, the Forest Service said. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), combined with a relative humidity near 20% and 10-mph (16-kph) winds gusting to 20 mph (32kph), resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment, the Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

North Texas wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations

GLEN ROSE, Texas - Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports there are seven in the area. The fire around Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has only scorched 500 acres but that includes several vacation homes and lake houses. At last check, it was about 10% contained.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Waco hazmat team called to fire at Leon County coal facility

JEWETT, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is sending some of its crews to Leon County to assist with a fire at a coal facility. The department tweeted that its hazmat unit and other firefighters are providing aid at Texas Westmoreland Coal Company near a power plant on FM 39 in Jewett, Texas. That's in Leon County.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Fire burns home, sheds in Grimes County near Bedias

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - A fire in Grimes County Tuesday afternoon has destroyed at least one home and two sheds, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the fire is unknown but it’s in the 3500 block of Dick Barnes Loops near Bedias. No injuries...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
GAINESVILLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Nelson Creek Fire: Walker County wildfire 35% contained

Crews continued to battle a wildfire in Walker County overnight. The Nelson Creek Fire is burning north of Huntsville and south of the Trinity River. It is an estimated 1,500 acres and is 35% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The Crabb's Prairie Volunteer Fire Department said Monday...
WALKER COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WALKER COUNTY WILDFIRE NOW ALMOST 1000 WILDFIRE

The wildfire in Walker County is now at 850 acres and growing. Additional resources have been requested. It is about 5 miles north of Huntsville moving toward the Trinity River. It is in a heavily wooded area. Units are having to get to hot spots ahead of the fire from embers. It is 101 degrees at 7:30pm. These firefighters are having to really work hard.
WALKER COUNTY, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?

There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
TEXAS STATE
Plainview Daily Herald

These are the 'best' small towns for retirement in Texas

The golden years of retirement are what many people look forward to during the nine-to-five grind of their working years. A recent report from WorldAtlas highlighted the 12 best small towns for retirement in the Lone Star State and the list features cities across Texas. Best small towns for retirement...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Critical fire danger continues this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As very dry conditions continue across the Brazos Valley and the Lone Star State, an added south breeze will increase the existing fire danger this week. Officials have already been called out to Walker County Monday afternoon to battle a fire that started north of Huntsville. The latest details regarding that fire can be found on our webpage and by clicking here.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 Fritch resident dead after accident in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Texas A&M University student from Fritch is dead after an early Monday morning wreck in College Station. According to a news release from the College Station Police Department, the dispatch for the College Station Police Department received a 911 call around 4:55 a.m. Monday for a major accident in the intersection of the 900 block of the Hwy 6 Frontage Rd. E and University Drive E.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLING GRIMES COUNTY FIRE

610PM-Firefighters are battling a wildfire along FM 2620 south of Bedias. The fire started on Dick Barnes Loop where one structure and two sheds were lost.
BEDIAS, TX
yourconroenews.com

A Houston distiller named his new craft vodka after a famous Texas dance. So the state sued him.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After two years experimenting with an old Persian family technique using grains and raisins, Ali Ansari finally nailed his new vodka recipe. He poured $4 million into building a distillery outside of Houston and branded his drink DASH, hoping it would evoke a slow-sipping spirit — “one dash at a time,” he explained.
HOUSTON, TX

