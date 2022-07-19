ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Indiana anti-abortion rally tour makes stop in Richmond

By Zach Piatt, Richmond Palladium-Item
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Ind. — Life is Precious with Stand for Life held a rally last week at Elstro Plaza to encourage Richmond residents to stand against abortion.

“We are plainly and boldly saying we want to ban all abortions in the state of Indiana,” Life is Precious Field Coordinator Jon Schrock said.

The organization has traveled all over Indiana for these rallies leading up to July 25, when state lawmakers are scheduled to meet to address abortion laws.

The event lasted just over an hour and a half Friday evening. There were about 50 supporters gathered in the plaza lawn and another handful listening from their cars in the parking lot due to the light drizzle.

“The unanimous cry from the people here was obvious: They’re looking for a stop to abortion here in Indiana as well,” Schrock said. “That’s why they rallied with us here tonight because they wanted to know what they can do.”

Gateway Church Pastor Micah Dawkins started the rally by singing a few songs. The crowd later heard from Rylan Isabella, who shared her personal experiences with abortion choices. Schrock, Gateway Pastor Chris Monaghan and Indiana Rep. John Jacob also spoke, making a call to action. They encouraged everyone in attendance to contact their state representatives and senators and voice their stance.

Zach Piatt reports on sports and education for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13 .

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Indiana anti-abortion rally tour makes stop in Richmond

Steven Dolan
3d ago

I just want safe healthcare for women, and yes that does include abortion. it seems so many people don't realize how unsafe back alley abortion truly is.

