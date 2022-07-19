As school lunch waivers expire, school officials encourage more applications

Feeding Families of Alabama, located at 373 Mt. Tabor Road, in Hartselle is currently holding a food drive to help feed those who are food insecure. Feeding Families is in need of donations of unopened, unexpired foods and all donations go to help people in need in local areas. This is a partial list, however any foods will help. Accepted and needed items include boxes of crackers, canned meats of any kind, soups, canned chili, canned stews, mac and cheese, dried beans of any kind, shelf stable milks (these can be found at the Dollar Tree for $1.25), peanut butter, jelly, pancake syrups, instant potatoes of any kind, dry cerals, canned fruits of any kind and canned veggies of any kind. Please drop off donations in the bins and ice chests that are provided at the Feeding Families office door anytime, even if the office is closed. The items will be brought in quickly.

