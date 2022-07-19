ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Delegation Responds To House Democrats’ Proposed ‘Respect For Marriage Act’

By Alex Cameron
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9OeN_0glBcEQV00

Several dozen Republicans joined Democrats in the the U.S. House Tuesday evening in passing legislation that would enshrine the right of same-sex and biracial couples to legally marry in federal law, making moot any potential Supreme Court ruling that would take away those rights.

The Respect for Marriage Act was introduced Monday by Democrats and lone Republican Senator Susan Collins. In light of Justice Clarence Thomas’s suggestion, in his Dobbs v. Jackson concurring opinion, that the Court should revisit other cases tied to similar ‘rights’, the lawmakers felt it was necessary to take this precaution and protect marriage equality through the enactment of federal law.

“LGBTQ Americans and those in interracial marriages deserve to have certainty that they will continue to have their right to equal marriage recognized,” said House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) Monday, “no matter where they live, should the Court act on Justice Thomas’ draconian suggestion.”

The legislation, which faces a tougher road to passage in the evenly divided Senate, would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as being between a man and woman, and allowed states individually to decided whether to allow same sex unions. Ultimately, Oklahoma and 34 other states prohibited same-sex marriage, either through state law or changes to the state constitution.

But 2015's Obergefell v. Hodges case determined portions of the DOMA law were unconstitutional, rendering those state prohibitions invalid. The Respect for Marriage Act would codify the Obergefell decision.

"It simply says each state will recognize the other state’s marriages and not deny a person the right to marry based on race, gender, sexual orientation." said Rep. Steven Cohen (D-TN) during debate Tuesday.

Members of the Oklahoma delegation seemed unlikely to support the measure, in part because they say Republicans were not given an opportunity to weigh in on its content.

“Instead of working through the committees of jurisdiction,” said Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK4) in a Rules Committee hearing Monday, “the Majority instead drafted this bill behind closed doors in the Speaker’s office and sent it straight to the Rules Committee after giving members just one hour to review it.”

Others in the delegation say repealing DOMA and thus overriding the states’ ability to decide the issues for themselves is the wrong way to go.

“I am always about the states having the power that they deserve. I have made no bones about that,” said Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK1) in an interview Tuesday. "I think that the American people who are closest to the issue in every state should be able to make those determinations."

In his Dobbs opinion, Justice Thomas also suggested the Court revisit Griswold v. Connecticut, the 1965 case that guaranteed access to contraception. As a result, House leaders also introduced this week the Right to Contraception Act and are expected to bring it to the floor on Wednesday.

Comments / 12

Mary Berg Small
3d ago

Why all the secrecy? Why can't the Democrats be above board! Include everyone in writing the bill! Why r Republicans only given an hour to read and review it!!! Sounds as if the Democrats r using these issues to sneak more of their agendas by the people.... I wouldn't vote for it, and I have no issues with interracial and same sex marriage....

Reply
4
Some Person
3d ago

Some gay people getting married has no impact on my life. To those against gay marriage - Let them be happy and find yourself something more worthwhile to think about and get involved with. Foster a dog or volunteer to give out food to the poor or something.

Reply
2
Related
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Kevin Hern
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Clarence Thomas
Kansas Reflector

One simple question Kansas abortion-rights advocates could ask their opponents

Should a 10-year-old girl be forced to give birth to her rapist’s baby?. If they want to stop a proposed constitutional amendment from passing, Kansas abortion-rights activists should be asking anti-abortion forces that one question each and every day. If they want a message that slices through congealed rhetoric, that’s the one they should deploy ruthlessly and relentlessly.
The Independent

Josh Hawley says he’s ‘not gonna run’ from critics after Jan 6 video shows him fleeing mob

In his first public remarks following a wave of criticism over surveillance footage that showed him fleeing the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 after raising his first in solidarity with the mob that would later break into the building, Josh Hawley says he “is not backing down”.The Missouri Republican was the first US senator to announce his objection to the chamber’s certification of the Electoral College vote count, triggering debate in Congress and stoking a mob fuelled by Donald Trump’s baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him.Several House Republicans, pledging their loyalty to Mr...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Sex Marriage#House Democrats#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism#Republicans#Senate#Obergefell
Washington Examiner

Tulsa Public Schools superintendent faces calls to resign over Facebook post

A school board member in Oklahoma wants to see the superintendent resign following political Facebook posts. Dr. Jerry Griffin of the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education called on Dr. Deborah Gist, his superintendent, to resign Tuesday. This comes after Griffin walked out of a board meeting on Monday, along with two other board members.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy