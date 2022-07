Do not act up in front of mixed company — a warning and reminder made by Black parents (always mothers) to their children (often girls) that frames how we think about liberation and perception. The meaning behind the phrase is fluid because there are no clear boundaries that delineate acting up from simply living boldly, or more importantly, conducting your relationships with care. On HBO Max’s new series Rap Sh!t, created and produced by media juggernaut Issa Rae, lead actresses Aida Osman and KaMillion map a plan for ascension and success driven by acting up on-screen for the thousands of eyes who will click, share, and critique their movements.

