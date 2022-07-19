Man killed in officer-involved shooting was wanted for Georgetown gas station robbery: Police

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown say a person of interest in a gas station armed robbery was killed during an officer-involved shooting later that afternoon.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to an armed robbery that happened at a Marathon gas station off Exchange Street on the morning of July 16.

The department released images from surveillance video of a person of interest in that case.

In an update on Tuesday, the police department said its investigators were able to identify that person as James Robert Frazier, Jr., of Myrtle Beach.

Frazier was involved in an officer-involved shooting later that afternoon near the corner of Palm and Church Streets.

“Investigators have established sufficient probable cause to support their conclusion after examining the evidence at the crime scene and their follow-up investigation,” officials with Georgetown PD said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said Frazier was wielding a knife when he was shot by a Georgetown officer. The officer was not injured.

“We have received numerous calls from concerned citizens about the armed robbery at the Marathon Gas Station. We want to reassure the public that there is no reason for concern, the suspect has been identified and this case is being brought to a conclusion,” said Georgetown PD Chief William Pierce.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

