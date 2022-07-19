ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Man killed in officer-involved shooting was wanted for Georgetown gas station robbery: Police

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown say a person of interest in a gas station armed robbery was killed during an officer-involved shooting later that afternoon.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to an armed robbery that happened at a Marathon gas station off Exchange Street on the morning of July 16.

The department released images from surveillance video of a person of interest in that case.

In an update on Tuesday, the police department said its investigators were able to identify that person as James Robert Frazier, Jr., of Myrtle Beach.

Frazier was involved in an officer-involved shooting later that afternoon near the corner of Palm and Church Streets.

“Investigators have established sufficient probable cause to support their conclusion after examining the evidence at the crime scene and their follow-up investigation,” officials with Georgetown PD said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said Frazier was wielding a knife when he was shot by a Georgetown officer. The officer was not injured.

Report: Man used stolen U-Haul in theft from West Ashley storage facility

“We have received numerous calls from concerned citizens about the armed robbery at the Marathon Gas Station. We want to reassure the public that there is no reason for concern, the suspect has been identified and this case is being brought to a conclusion,” said Georgetown PD Chief William Pierce.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

Officials investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Georgetown County neighborhoods

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Officials are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found littered around several Georgetown County neighborhoods. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the flyers are contained in plastic zipper bags and typically thrown from cars in the early morning hours. The agency said deputies have been working to remove the materials from […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Georgetown teen arrested for shooting other teen in head

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday made an arrest in connection to a July 18 shooting that left one person injured. According to GCSO, a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested for shooting another teen in the head. The incident happened on Savannah Street.
GEORGETOWN, SC
#Shooting#Robbery#Police#Violent Crime#Palm And Church Streets#Georgetown Pd#U Haul#The Marathon Gas Station
Report: Deputy did not activate emergency equipment prior to deadly crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Charleston County deputy had not activated emergency equipment in her patrol vehicle when she collided with another vehicle on Mother’s Day, killing three Colleton County women, troopers say. The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation report examined the May 8 crash involving...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

