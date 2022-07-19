ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville police investigating deadly shooting

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294sDj_0glBbsKQ00
(WNCT photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday morning.

At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, Greenville police officers responded to the report of a shooting at 4110 Bostic Drive, Apartment 103. Police said they found Travis Johnson, 21, of Williamston, dead inside the apartment from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives said they do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to follow up on strong leads.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

