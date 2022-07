A prayer vigil will be held for the injured Hartselle officer who is still in the hospital after suffering an injury while on patrol July 15. Sgt. Lynn Dean was patrolling a church in the early morning hours when he encountered a dog. Authorities said Dean either tripped over the dog or was attacked. He sustained a fractured skull in the incident and is recovering in the hospital.

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO