Jackson Hole Weather July 19-25, 2022

By Buckrail Meteorologist Alan Smith
Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. — Smoke arrived on Monday night from wildfires burning in Idaho, and it looks like it will hang around to varying degrees for at least the next few days. Otherwise, warm and dry conditions will prevail this week with increasing fire danger as vegetation fuels continue to dry...

