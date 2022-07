9-1-1 is officially coming back for Season 6. In advance of the season, Fox has shared the release date for the premiere. Season 6 of 9-1-1 will be back in September. According to Fox, the next season of 9-1-1 will premiere on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. The series will be followed by the Season 2 premiere of The Cleaning Lady. In addition to sharing the premiere date for 9-1-1, the network also shared that several of its other shows, including The Masked Singer, Hell's Kitchen, and The Resident, will all be premiering during the course of September.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO