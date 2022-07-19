ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Residents invited to meet Glendale cops, other law enforcement

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago
[Steve Stockkmar/Independent Newsmedia]

What: Coffee With a Cop

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20

Where: Ranch Market 6730 W. Camelback Road, Glendale

More Information: 623-930-4052

An expanded version of the ongoing Coffee With a Cop series is coming to town on Wednesday.

The event allows residents to meet with police and ask questions while enjoying coffee.

The next installment takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 inside Ranch Market, 6730 W. Camelback Road, and will feature, in addition to Glendale police officers, representatives from both the Phoenix Police Department and from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Call 623-930-4052 for information.

