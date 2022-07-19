ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Women's National Team stars held an epic, booze-filled party after qualifying for the Olympics and World Cup

By Meredith Cash
 3 days ago

The US Women's National Team celebrates winning the CONCACAF W Championship.

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

  • The US Women's National Team qualified for the 2023 World Cup during the CONCACAF W Championship.
  • Ten days later, the US beat Canada to win the tournament and punched its ticket to the 2024 Olympics.
  • The Americans celebrated the victory with an epic, booze-filled party before leaving Monterrey, Mexico.

The US Women's National Team is officially headed to the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.

And players are partying accordingly.

After the Stars and Stripes won the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship on Monday with a vengeful 1-0 victory against Canada, players celebrated the undefeated run — which locked in their spot at next year's Australia and New Zealand World Cup as well as the 2024 Paris Olympics — with pyrotechnics, confetti, loud music, and plenty of booze.

Inspired by British Open winner Cam Smith's quest to determine how much beer fits in the Claret Jug , USWNT superstar Alex Morgan set out on an adventure of her own with the silver CONCACAF W Championship cup. At 2:12 a.m. local time, the tournament's Golden Ball winner tweeted that her team's trophy holds an "estimated 20 margaritas."

She added a photo of herself drinking from the cup for good measure:

Back in the locker room, players had access to a seemingly unlimited supply of champagne. And with plastic coating protecting the walls, the USWNT was free to pop some bottles and go wild.

Of course, Megan Rapinoe was among the first to take full advantage. The pink-haired striker caught some of her teammates — including Midge Purce — by surprise when she started spraying champagne all around the room without any warning.

In a clip posted to her Instagram, Purce jumps in shock as Rapinoe hits her in the back with the stream of alcohol. The 2019 World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner barely took notice as her teammate shouts "Megan!" at the top of her lungs.

With Anheuser-Busch deemed the "official malt beverage" of US Soccer, it's little surprise that Budweiser featured prominently in the USWNT's postgame revelry. Rose Lavelle enjoyed some Bud Light straight from the signature blue can, while fellow midfielder Kristie Mewis appeared to pour her drink into a classic red solo cup.

Midfielders Kristie Mewis (left) and Rose Lavelle (right) celebrate in the locker room.

USWNT/Instagram

Mewis also caught Lavelle sneaking off behind the plastic wall covering with her beer in tow:

Lavelle goes into hiding with her Bud Light.

Kristie Mewis/Instagram

The USWNT is next scheduled to take the field in September for a pair of friendlies against Nigeria. But if Ashlyn Harris' historic documentation of the 2019 World Cup celebrations has taught us anything, more postgame content is bound to emerge over the coming days for fans to enjoy.

