Hattiesburg, MS

Where people in Hattiesburg are moving to most

By Stacker
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCWsX_0glBZtCt00
Courtesy: Hattiesburg City Hall Facebook page

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Hattiesburg between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpsFD_0glBZtCt00

Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 22

– Migration from Evansville to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 22 to Evansville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0glBZtCt00

SD Dirk // Flickr

#49. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 23

– Migration from San Diego to Hattiesburg: 121 (#140 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 98 to Hattiesburg

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 23

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 23 to Colorado Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0glBZtCt00

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#47. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 25

– Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Hattiesburg: 14 (#180 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)

– Net migration: 11 to Louisville/Jefferson County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrGzT_0glBZtCt00

Public Domain

#46. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 26

– Migration from Beaumont to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 26 to Beaumont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0glBZtCt00

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#45. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 26

– Migration from Jacksonville to Hattiesburg: 21 (#208 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 5 to Jacksonville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcH0Y_0glBZtCt00

OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 27

– Migration from Bowling Green to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 27 to Bowling Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0glBZtCt00

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#43. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 27

– Migration from Harrisburg to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 27 to Harrisburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0glBZtCt00

Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#42. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 28

– Migration from Fort Collins to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 28 to Fort Collins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CC5Q_0glBZtCt00

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#41. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 28

– Migration from Lafayette to Hattiesburg: 50 (#36 most common destination from Lafayette)

– Net migration: 22 to Hattiesburg

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 29

– Migration from Lubbock to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 29 to Lubbock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0glBZtCt00

spablab // Flickr

#39. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

– Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 30

– Migration from Providence to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 30 to Providence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164THM_0glBZtCt00

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#38. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Hot Springs in 2015-2019: 32

– Migration from Hot Springs to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 32 to Hot Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi64T_0glBZtCt00

Noel Pennington//Flickr

#37. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 33

– Migration from Memphis to Hattiesburg: 409 (#21 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 376 to Hattiesburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0glBZtCt00

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#36. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 36

– Migration from Fayetteville to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 36 to Fayetteville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0glBZtCt00

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#35. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 36

– Migration from San Francisco to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 36 to San Francisco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0glBZtCt00

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#34. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 36

– Migration from Tucson to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 36 to Tucson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0glBZtCt00

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#33. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 37

– Migration from New York to Hattiesburg: 34 (#286 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 3 to New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HL0bu_0glBZtCt00

Jason // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 40

– Migration from Poughkeepsie to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 40 to Poughkeepsie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0glBZtCt00

f11photo // Shutterstock

#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 41

– Migration from Philadelphia to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 41 to Philadelphia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cs3OC_0glBZtCt00

Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#30. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2015-2019: 42

– Migration from Tuscaloosa to Hattiesburg: 33 (#48 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)

– Net migration: 9 to Tuscaloosa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SuKIZ_0glBZtCt00

Gaut.Chris // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Houma in 2015-2019: 44

– Migration from Houma to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 44 to Houma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0glBZtCt00

Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 44

– Migration from Ogden to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 44 to Ogden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0glBZtCt00

Canva

#27. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 44

– Migration from Cincinnati to Hattiesburg: 1 (#256 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 43 to Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0glBZtCt00

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#26. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 48

– Migration from Washington to Hattiesburg: 15 (#309 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 33 to Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOJx4_0glBZtCt00

David Wilson // Flickr

#25. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 49

– Migration from Knoxville to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 49 to Knoxville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0glBZtCt00

DPPed// Wikimedia

#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 51

– Migration from Phoenix to Hattiesburg: 9 (#322 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 42 to Phoenix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0glBZtCt00

Pixabay

#23. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 53

– Migration from Austin to Hattiesburg: 59 (#141 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 6 to Hattiesburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0glBZtCt00

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 57

– Migration from Pensacola to Hattiesburg: 293 (#24 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Net migration: 236 to Hattiesburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0glBZtCt00

#21. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 59

– Migration from Charlotte to Hattiesburg: 105 (#118 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 46 to Hattiesburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0glBZtCt00

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#20. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 61

– Migration from Chicago to Hattiesburg: 17 (#322 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 44 to Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0glBZtCt00

Pixabay

#19. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 71

– Migration from San Antonio to Hattiesburg: 53 (#164 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 18 to San Antonio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09en6L_0glBZtCt00

Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#18. Mobile, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Mobile in 2015-2019: 76

– Migration from Mobile to Hattiesburg: 96 (#32 most common destination from Mobile)

– Net migration: 20 to Hattiesburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0UdX_0glBZtCt00

Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#17. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

– Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 78

– Migration from College Station to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 78 to College Station

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kb6F3_0glBZtCt00

Patrick Feller//Flickr

#16. Lake Charles, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Lake Charles in 2015-2019: 79

– Migration from Lake Charles to Hattiesburg: 51 (#24 most common destination from Lake Charles)

– Net migration: 28 to Lake Charles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtSFg_0glBZtCt00

Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#15. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 82

– Migration from Baton Rouge to Hattiesburg: 161 (#22 most common destination from Baton Rouge)

– Net migration: 79 to Hattiesburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTq0G_0glBZtCt00

NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#14. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 82

– Migration from Muskegon to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 82 to Muskegon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0glBZtCt00

M Floyd // Flickr

#13. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 88

– Migration from Birmingham to Hattiesburg: 7 (#174 most common destination from Birmingham)

– Net migration: 81 to Birmingham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0glBZtCt00

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 100

– Migration from Tampa to Hattiesburg: 10 (#294 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 90 to Tampa

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#11. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 103

– Migration from El Paso to Hattiesburg: 19 (#151 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 84 to El Paso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0glBZtCt00

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 108

– Migration from Columbus to Hattiesburg: 0

– Net migration: 108 to Columbus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0glBZtCt00

f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 117

– Migration from Nashville to Hattiesburg: 4 (#264 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 113 to Nashville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0glBZtCt00

skeeze // Pixabay

#8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 129

– Migration from Houston to Hattiesburg: 307 (#91 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 178 to Hattiesburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0glBZtCt00

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#7. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 147

– Migration from Killeen to Hattiesburg: 28 (#120 most common destination from Killeen)

– Net migration: 119 to Killeen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aL0Vw_0glBZtCt00

PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 177

– Migration from Columbus to Hattiesburg: 35 (#86 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 142 to Columbus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0glBZtCt00

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#5. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 213

– Migration from New Orleans to Hattiesburg: 758 (#12 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 545 to Hattiesburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0glBZtCt00

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 296

– Migration from Atlanta to Hattiesburg: 112 (#176 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 184 to Atlanta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0glBZtCt00

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 372

– Migration from Dallas to Hattiesburg: 35 (#259 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 337 to Dallas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFs7x_0glBZtCt00

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#2. Jackson, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 1,274

– Migration from Jackson to Hattiesburg: 978 (#2 most common destination from Jackson)

– Net migration: 296 to Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f37uj_0glBZtCt00

Woodlot// Wikimedia

#1. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 1,425

– Migration from Gulfport to Hattiesburg: 1,493 (#2 most common destination from Gulfport)

– Net migration: 68 to Hattiesburg

