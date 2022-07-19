ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly Minneapolis standoff stokes mistrust of police

By STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The shooting of a young Black man whose family says he was experiencing a mental health crisis has stoked some activists’ mistrust of the Minneapolis Police Department and their perception that officers are quick to take Black lives while going to greater lengths to capture white suspects...

