NEW BERN, Craven County — As the price for regular gas falls below $4 per gallon, diesel drivers are still paying well over $5 dollars per gallon at the pump. At the Speedway gas station in New Bern, the price difference between diesel and regular is $1.60 for public and for volunteer fire departments like West of New Bern, who have accounts at certain stores, they are still feeling the pain, saying their price has also doubled.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO