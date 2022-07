The Clovis Museum hosted its second Kids At The Museum event on Wednesday where kids of all ages were encouraged to experience fun without using electronics. The museum provided a wide selection of games and toys for the children to play with and take home, with each room in the building having a station with an assigned game. The Veterans Room had a station where the children could learn how to play Jacks, the Heritage Room had a station for No Twin Nim, and the main room had stations for Pick up Sticks, Marbles, and Tiddly Wink.

