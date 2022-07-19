2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Alex Cohen, QB, Anna Maria College

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I love this question, because asking me this is like asking me why I breathe. The same as asking me why I wake up everyday, get out of bed motivated to conquer the day, everyday. I don’t think I just woke up one day and decided to be a football player. I came to this country from Nigeria at the age of 8 and saw all the opportunities that were available to me. Coming from an African background I had very strict parents who expected nothing but the best from their kids. There were five of us and although our parents preached being doctors and engineers, I knew I had to make something out of myself and make the best of my opportunities. When I first started playing football sophomore year of high school, I did it to stay in shape for basketball season because I was a basketball player. Before basketball I was a soccer player, that was my first sport and what made me fall in love with sports. When I came to this country soccer wasn’t as popular but my dad still did his best to help us continue in the sport. Which I loved him for because I knew I made him proud on the field. I was never the smartest academically in school so I knew being average would not make my parents proud. I fell in love with sports at a young age and noticed myself improving every year. Summer of 2014, sophomore year of high school, was the first time I spoke to a coach about playing football, after watching the movie ‘When The Game Stands Tall’. I fell in love with football through that movie and came back to school the next day and asked the coach if I could try out to be on the junior varsity team. I remember this like it was yesterday, the coach took me to the football field and had me throw the football as far as I could. From the endzone I threw the football about 60 yards, then he told me to run as fast as I can and bring him the football. So I did as he instructed, ran as fast as I could and retrieved the football. He called me an African Gazelle, which I found hilarious. The first position he wanted me to play was quarterback, but after the first practice he saw me throw the football like a baseball the coach moved me to slot receiver. From there I scored 4 touchdowns the first home game and the varsity coach wanted to move me up right away. But I felt as though I wasn’t ready. After averaging 3 touchdowns a game, the coach didn’t give me a choice anymore. After my 4th junior varsity game I was moved up and around week 6 I was the starting safety on the varsity team only my first year playing football. We underachieved that season, but during the off season my relationship with the football coach became stronger. I still wanted to play basketball, but when the track and field coach spoke to me and gave me a speech about combining football and track and dominating in both because they go hand in hand, I was sold. From then on I put the basketball down and focused on football and track. About 7 years later I regret nothing!

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO