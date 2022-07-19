ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Jackson

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Jackson on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#5. Newk’s Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4450 I-55 North Old Canton Road, Jackson, MS 39211

#4. Mazzio’s Pizza

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1040 Highway 49 S Ste G, Richland, MS 39218-4451

#3. Basil’s Fondren

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2906 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4233

#2. The Pizza Shack

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 925 E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202-2424

#1. Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza and Ice Cream Joint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 District Blvd, Jackson, MS 39211-6373

