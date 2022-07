CREIGHTON - The last Northeast Nebraska team standing, Pender, has been eliminated from the Class C Junior state tournament in Creighton. fell to Malcolm 10-2 in five innings. Earlier, Imperial stayed alive with a 12-9 triumph over Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus. Malcolm and Imperial square off tonight at 6. Should Imperial win, a...

CREIGHTON, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO