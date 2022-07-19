ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Here’s when Hell’s Kitchen restaurant will open in San Diego County

By Hope Sloop, Matt Meyer
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jP60v_0glBYVFm00
Rendering of Hell’s Kitchen inside Harrah’s Southern California (Credit: Harrah’s Southern California)

SAN DIEGO – Officials with Harrah’s Resort Southern California on Tuesday announced the opening date for the highly anticipated Hell’s Kitchen restaurant set to open in San Diego County.

The eatery, which will be the first location in California, will open to the public on Friday, August 12, at 4 p.m. and will have room to accommodate more than 330 guests at a time. Reservations are now open and can be made here, according to Harrah’s officials.

The restaurant is inspired by the long-running FOX television show where dueling chefs craft dishes for judges, including renowned culinary expert and head chef, Gordon Ramsay.

The fine-dining experience located inside Harrah’s Resort will include a full-service restaurant, a lounge, and a private dining area for guests to enjoy. Menu items and prices will be similar to the Las Vegas location, which can be found here.

In June, officials shared the first renderings of the restaurant, which can be found below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpqgD_0glBYVFm00
An existing Hell’s Kitchen location provides an example of what to expect at Harrah’s Resort when one opens in summer 2022. (Photo: J Public Relations)

The Southern California location will be the third of its kind in the U.S. and the first in California. Ramsay’s other two Hell’s Kitchen restaurants in the U.S. are located in Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe, while another venue is located in Dubai.

For more information on Hell’s Kitchen, Harrah’s Resort, or to book a reservation for the restaurant, click here.

Comments / 2

Related
extratv

Mansions & Millionaires: A Look at Park Hyatt Aviara

“Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a tour of Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California!. The golf resort is a Southern California oasis with seven restaurants, so there are tons of options to choose from, like ceviche and steak. The hotel recently went through a $50-million renovation, too! You can...
CARLSBAD, CA
travelnowsmart.com

The Best Natural Hot Springs and Hotels in San Diego

If you are looking for a great spa vacation in the southern Californian city, consider visiting one of the many natural hot springs and hotels located throughout the city. These spas and hotels offer a wide variety of experiences, from mud baths to outdoor showers. You can even camp at these hot springs if you’d like. But if you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, consider a trip to Glen Ivy Hot Springs, located in the middle of LA and Palm Springs. This spa offers 19 natural hot spring pools and classes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

First-of-its-Kind Craft-Beverage Collective Opening ‘Today’ on the Hops Highway

A one-stop shop for wine lovers, craft beer lovers and burger lovers is set to open this Friday in Vista. CoLab Public House will be the first-of-its-kind craft-beverage collective for San Diego County. CoLab is visible from Highway 78, located in a business park area between Sycamore and Mar Vista. There will be 4,500 square feet of tasting and eating room space and 800 square feet of outdoor patio space. CoLab will offer room for 250 inside, 100 on the patio and there will be an upstairs area in the two story building that can also host parties, birthdays, anniversaries and other events. Video games, pinball machines and numerous televisions will be in the collective.
VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego County, CA
Restaurants
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

The 10 tallest buildings in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Lights glittering on the bay, a drink at a rooftop bar, a stunning view from your airplane window: San Diego might have fewer skyscrapers than other major U.S. cities, but its skyline still makes a striking backdrop. In a region defined by sprawl, San Diego’s tallest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

The Perfect Order: Inland Tavern

In an innocuous-looking restaurant, a culinary romp around the world awaits. The catch: It isn’t located Downtown or Little Italy or North Park. It’s in the emerging north. With flavors from Latin America and Asia and a little Southern cooking, the dishes at Inland Tavern in San Marcos...
SAN MARCOS, CA
inewsource

12 paths to housing: What happened after San Diego’s hotel shelters closed

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down. County staff and contractors who were running the hotel were supposed to help guests find permanent housing before they had to leave, but in the final weeks of the program dozens of guests at the hotels were still without a place to live. According to San Diego County, in total, 115 guests left the hotel program into permanent housing. 61 left with a bed at a shelter and six went into other programs. 70 “self resolved” to unspecified locations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Design#Hell#Food Drink
What Now San Diego

Pelicana Chicken Heading to Kearny Mesa

South Korea’s Pelicana Chicken is looking to make their debut in San Diego. According to their website, the chicken chain is planning to replace Dippin’ Cajun Seafood on Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa. Established in 1982 in Daejeon, South Korea, Pelicana Chicken landed in the United States in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy