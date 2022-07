Thanks to a generous grant from The Bissel Pet Foundation and donations from supporters, Talbot Humane is able to provide a day of food and supplies to local residents. Along with dry pet food they will be providing collars and other pet supplies free of charge. You do not need to be a Talbot County resident to benefit from this event. “Supporting the pets and their people in our community is paramount to all we do” shares Patty Crankshaw-Quimby, executive director “we have had a pet pantry since 2008, and from there our intervention services have continued to grow. We are excited for this event and hope it is the first of many.”

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO