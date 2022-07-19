BMC Announce 10th Office Project in Cherry Creek North

A gas war is brewing in one Weld County town. Just off exit 240 on I-25 in Firestone, you can find gas for under $4/gallon. Colorado is one of just a dozen states selling gas for prices that low, but with a state average of $4.78 a gallon, it’s evident that just a few stations are offering prices that low. Denver News 9 reports one station in Firestone which opened just a month ago was first to slash its price to $3.53/gallon. Another then went 10 cents lower per gallon. It’s causing gas lines, and sustained lower prices, forcing all the other service stations in the town to come down in price to compete. Read more at https://www.9news.com/.

