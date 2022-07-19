ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMC Announce 10th Office Project in Cherry Creek North

Cover picture for the articleBMC Investments (BMC) announced today its 10th project in Cherry Creek North, a new Class A office development with 90,000 square feet of office and 10,000 square feet of retail called Milwaukee Place. The new seven-story project will be built at 242 Milwaukee Street and BMC recently acquired the...

Fort Morgan Times

A new 4 million-square-foot industrial park planned near DIA

Land near Denver International Airport will soon be transformed into a 3.9 million-square-foot industrial park after it was purchased for $49.7 million. The sale included 316 acres of undeveloped land at East 56th Avenue and Harvest Road in Aurora between Interstate 70 and the airport, according to a Thursday news release by CBRE.
AnniversariesArchitectureDesignDevelopmentHospitalityRenovation. This month, the historic Denver Union Station is celebrating the 8th anniversary of its $54 million renovation. Widely recognized as the heart of downtown Denver, more than 10 million people visit the landmark station annually – both passing through the transit hub and visiting the award-winning Crawford Hotel, the 10 …
Historic Denver Union Station Celebrates 8th Anniversary of $54M Renovation

This month, the historic Denver Union Station is celebrating the 8th anniversary of its $54 million renovation. Widely recognized as the heart of downtown Denver, more than 10 million people visit the landmark station annually – both passing through the transit hub and visiting the award-winning Crawford Hotel, the 10 locally-owned restaurants, and the three retail shops.
Third generation led family automobile business to announce major changes at Ed Bozarth Chevrolet Aurora

The Denver-based Bozarth family, well known for being pioneers in the automobile industry, has served car buyers for more than 95 years. Today, Kent Bozarth is announcing the launch of a completely new industry model at its Ed Bozarth Aurora location. Now known as Celebration Chevrolet, the dealership will provide a fast, easy and enjoyable car buying experience that utilizes innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to create a seamless process for car buyers.
Movers and Shakers Week Ending 07.22.22

Junior Analyst, Calvin Andrews joins NavPoint Real Estate Group. NavPoint Real Estate Group welcomes Calvin Andrews as their newest addition to the NavPoint team. Andrews hails from Northeastern Washington. He was raised in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains playing golf and baseball. He graduated from Hillsdale College in Michigan with a degree in Financial Management. While at Hillsdale, he was a senior analyst in the college investment club which produced a 30 percent return in a three-year period. Calvin was also the president of the Hillsdale College Chess Club in his senior year and organized a simultaneous exhibition with a chess grandmaster.
The huge Park Hill Golf Course development plan just dropped. We checked it out and talked to neighbors.

Denver finally has a picture of what development company Westside Investment Partners wants to do with the Park Hill Golf Course. Last week the developer submitted an application about the future of its 155-acre plot of land off Colorado Boulevard to Community Planning and Development. That’s the next step in the city planning department’s Large Development Review process.
Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Greeley Sells for $37.5M

Centerplace Greeley, a 152,000-square-foot Safeway-anchored shopping center in Greeley, has sold for $37.55 million, according to property records. “Centerplace of Greeley dominates its region and features a tenant mix of predominantly national tenants that occupy 94% of the total gross leasable area,” said Ryan Bowlby, Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) senior director, a division of Marcus & Millichap. “We had a robust market response from investors nationwide that resulted in highly competitive best and final bidding round. The selected buyer, Slate Grocery REIT, quickly conducted due diligence and closed, despite the recent national economic turbulence.” Drew Isaac, IPA senior director stated: “Demand is outpacing supply of grocery-anchored, high-performing assets like Centerplace of Greeley.” Bowlby and Isaac represented the seller, InvenTrust Properties (IVT), and procured the buyer.
Historic George Schleier Mansion to Become Boutique Hotel and Restaurant

Urban Cowboy, a cowboy-inspired boutique hotel chain, is set to open an eighteen-room outpost at the George Schleier Mansion, at 1665 Grant Street in 2023. The Queen Anne-style building was built by architect Fred Edbrooke for George C. Schleier, a hat tycoon and politician, in the 1880s. Its distinct architectural features include gargoyles, engraved Bavarian swans reflecting Schleier's German heritage, and an iconic dome; there are eight fireplaces in the mansion, some hand-carved. For the past several decades, the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has been used for offices.
Westside Submits Proposal for Denver’s Fourth-Largest Park

On July 13, Glendale-based Westside Investment Partners submitted a development concept plan that is part of a larger development review for the redevelopment of Denver’s Park Hill Golf Course. Westside purchased the 155-acre property in 2019 for $24 million. Based on community input and preliminary recommendations, Westside is proposing mixed-use neighborhoods connected by 100 acres of park, open space, and integrated stormwater detention. If approved, the park could become Denver’s 11th regional park and fourth-largest.
Denver reservoirs peak at 92% capacity

Denver's reservoirs have peaked at 92% of capacity this year. Denver Water says storage levels were below 100% in part because of below-normal snowpack and because of construction to expand Gross Reservoir. Despite missing full capacity, Denver water said it doesn't expect to issue any restrictions beyond normal summer watering...
Gas war underway in small Weld County town

A gas war is brewing in one Weld County town. Just off exit 240 on I-25 in Firestone, you can find gas for under $4/gallon. Colorado is one of just a dozen states selling gas for prices that low, but with a state average of $4.78 a gallon, it’s evident that just a few stations are offering prices that low. Denver News 9 reports one station in Firestone which opened just a month ago was first to slash its price to $3.53/gallon. Another then went 10 cents lower per gallon. It’s causing gas lines, and sustained lower prices, forcing all the other service stations in the town to come down in price to compete. Read more at https://www.9news.com/.
Iconic Big Boy 4014 locomotive coming to Denver

DENVER — The world's largest steam engine is heading out on a roundtrip tour between Wyoming and Colorado. Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014 will depart Cheyenne on Thursday, July 28 and will be on display Friday, July 29 in the Mile High City. Big Boy will...
Pool contractor disappears with $90K, leaves mess

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora couple is speaking out after paying nearly $100,000 to have their dream pool installed only to have their contractor disappear, leaving them with a mess. A beautiful new heated pool was to be the jewel of the Saul family’s backyard. The couple hired...
