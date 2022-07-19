ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee football: Lane Kiffin signs mustard bottle, trolling Vols

By Caleb Calhoun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter what happens in college athletics down the line, Tennessee football will always pay for its willingness to associate with Lane Kiffin. That one year with him as the program’s head coach back in 2009 has proven costly in so many ways, not the least of which is Kiffin’s addiction...

Josh Heupel's got golf ball jokes, too

ATLANTA — Lane Kiffin, as he's wont to do, has taken advantage of every opportunity to soak in the embrace of the madness that ensued at last season's thriller between Ole Miss and Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. Kiffin, the former Tennessee and current Ole Miss head coach,...
