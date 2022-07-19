ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MO

'Sign war' between Missouri businesses goes viral

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Rdi3_0glBWHdu00

July 19 (UPI) -- A "sign war" between a Missouri McDonald's and a nearby Dairy Queen is going viral, with other neighboring businesses firing their own shots.

The marquee melee began last week, when the sign outside the Marshfield McDonald's was changed to read: "HEY DQ! WANNA HAVE A SIGN WAR?"

The neighboring Dairy Queen soon accepted the challenge with the message: "WE WLD BUT WERE 2 BUSY MAKIN ICECREAM."

A back-and-forth followed, with the eateries trading barbs, including a swipe at McDonald's infamously oft-broken ice cream machines.

"Marshfield is such a close community, we're all like family here," Randy Bryant, the local director of operations for McDonald's, told KOLR-TV. "Mario on our team had a great idea to get this all started! He said, 'It's hot, the world is throwing everyone challenges and negativity,' so we all found a way to laugh and have fun as a community."

Photos of the warring signs were posted to Facebook by the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and soon other nearby businesses joined in the war of words.

"Ice cream machine broken? We have a loan for that," the electronic sign at Arvest Bank read this week.

Wendy's, a chain famous for its acid-tongued Twitter account, fired its own opening salvo at McDonald's: "HOT AND CRISPY FRIES DON'T ARCH."

Eve Metheny, Hamra Enterprises director of brand marketing, gave the Marshfield Wendy's clearance to join the fray.

"People want to laugh and chuckle about things like that, so I think people are just craving that right now," Metheny told the Springfield News-Leader.

Angela Jones, shift lead of the Marshfield Dairy Queen, said the war will continue until someone surrenders -- and it won't be her eatery.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Sweet, cuddly Adella is up for adoption from the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Once again, Katie Newcomb with the Southwest Missouri Humane Society stopped by KOLR10 Midday with an animal looking for a new home. Friday, Newcomb brought Adella, a two-year-old mix of several different breeds, including boxer. Though her breed is not certain, what is certain is Adella’s distinct brindle coat. Newcomb said Adella […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri Sheriffs say they will not give up CCW information to FBI

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple sheriffs across Missouri have publicly announced they will not give out any conceal and carry information to agencies that ask for it. In August, Missouri is due to be audited by the federal government. A regular computer technology review is done to ensure that no office misuses that database, which contains CCW entered by sheriff’s offices. Many sheriffs are taking to social media to say they will not release that information if asked to do so by any agency, including the FBI.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

What do AC repairmen say is the ideal temperature for homes?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With 100-degree weather outside your air conditioner is likely running constantly in your home. Every home differs in the ideal temperature that provides comfort, but having the temperature too high or too low can cause all sorts of issues. You might ask, ‘why would I turn up the temperature in my home […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
City
Commerce, MO
City
Marshfield, MO
State
Missouri State
Marshfield, MO
Business
KOLR10 News

MacCheesy announces new location to be in Springfield

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin macaroni and cheese-themed restaurant MacCheesy announced they will be opening a new location in Springfield. On June 19, MacCheesy’s Facebook page announced their pending arrival to Springfield, stating, “We’re excited to announce that MacCheesy is COMING SOON to Springfield, Missouri. We can’t wait to serve you our cheesy goodness! #MacCheesySGF.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Missouri man catches record-breaking sunfish with a bow

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Hollister, Missouri now holds the state record for catching a redear sunfish using an alternate method. The Department of Conservation says that Andrew Hunt caught the fish on June 4 using a bow from a boat on Lake Taneycomo. The fish weighed 2lbs 2 oz.
HOLLISTER, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Jones
sgfcitizen.org

5 scenic Ozarks wonders (almost) anyone can see in a day

While a scenic view after a long hike is certainly rewarding, you don’t always have to work that hard. Numerous gorgeous spots in the Missouri Ozarks can be enjoyed without breaking a sweat. We’ve rounded up five easy-access beauties featuring springs, mills, and waterfalls in the Ozark National Scenic...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never been asked to do this.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonald#Kolr Tv#Arvest Bank#Hamra Enterprises#The Marshfield Wendy
kmmo.com

AREA TOWN TO BE FEATURED IN SMALL TOWN SHOWCASE

The winners of the Missouri Humanities’ 2023 Small Town Showcase “Featured Five” includes a town in the KMMO listening area. According to Missouri Humanities, the five communities to be showcased in 2023 are: Norborne (Carroll County, Population: 637), Seymour (Webster County, Population: 2,000), St. James (Phelps County, Population: 3,900), Doniphan (Ripley County, Population: 2,000) and Carl Junction (Jasper County, Population: 8,000).
NORBORNE, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Serious Injury Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) 39 year old Albert D. Parham, of Springfield is in serious condition after a two vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in St. Francois County. Accident Reports state the accident occurred just before 1:00 on Route OO south of Plum Creek Road, when the car Parham was driving south crossed the center line, striking a pickup driven north by a 16 year old male juvenile of Farmington head on. Parham was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place and was air lifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The juvenile, suffering minor injuries, was wearing a safety device.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
sgfcitizen.org

Someone planted hundreds of sunflowers on an empty Downtown Springfield lot

Recovering from a car accident, Alyssa Lindsay began walking around her community in Downtown Springfield once a day. It was on one of these walks that she noticed an empty lot and saw opportunity. Working with a team of community volunteers, Lindsay transformed what was once an excavated parking lot...
KTTS

Lake Of The Ozarks Attorney Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

18 indicted in Missouri multi-county meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
MISSOURI STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
401K+
Followers
61K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy