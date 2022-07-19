ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

UB Law goes to Washington to bestow its highest award

University at Buffalo Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUB Law goes to Washington to honor Judge Paul L. Friedman '68 with its highest award. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson offers remarks. Held in the nation’s center of political power, the presentation of the 2022 Edwin F. Jaeckle Award to Judge Paul L. Friedman '68 drew remarks from...

www.law.buffalo.edu

Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

How the President Could Counter a Rogue Supreme Court

The Supreme Court was really on one this term. It established a constitutional right to concealed carry for gun owners. Native Americans lost some important sovereignty rights. The justices OK’d prayer on a school football field. They ruled that even if a prisoner has proved their innocence, they may have to stay behind bars anyway. And on the final day of the term, the court restricted the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases—and the justices then announced a few of the cases they’ll hear next year, including one that just might change the way elections are run in this country. If you thought all this was bad enough, Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern is here to tell you it’s only beginning: “Every June for the rest of your life is going to be like this or worse.” On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Stern about the ideas being suggested for how to reform the Supreme Court, and why the Biden administration hasn’t yet considered them, even given this year’s explosive term. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The US supreme court is turning the constitution into a suicide pact

To paraphrase the great US supreme court justice Robert H Jackson, the US constitution should not be read as a suicide pact. That seemingly obvious bit of wisdom appears lost on the present court. Over the course of the past week, the court handed down three landmark decisions, each disastrous in its own right. But taken together they reveal a dangerously hidebound court intent on turning the constitution into an instrument of obstruction, a formidable obstacle to solving some of the nation’s most pressing problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

Justice Kagan Warns U.S. Supreme Court Must Maintain Public Confidence

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan said on Thursday that it would be a "dangerous thing for a democracy" if the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court loses the confidence of the American public. Speaking in public for the first time since the court's momentous ruling last month that overturned the landmark Roe v....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington, DC
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

House Democrats block GOP resolution capping number of Supreme Court justices at nine

House Democrats again blocked a Republican resolution in the lower chamber aiming to create a constitutional amendment to cap the number of Supreme Court justices at nine. The joint resolution led by Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., was voted down by 218 Democrats in the House as more of the blue party members sound off against the court over the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Beast

The Supreme Court Put Politics Above Law and Surrendered Its Legitimacy

According to a Gallup poll taken last month, public confidence in the Supreme Court has hit an all-time low. Just 25 percent of respondents had “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the court. That’s an 11-point drop from last year, and twice the drop in public confidence in other institutions.
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 56 People Who Signed the Declaration of Independence

Everybody knows that the Fourth of July celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the historic document by means of which the 13 American colonies severed their political connections with Great Britain and declared themselves to be the United States of America. Except that the Declaration wasn’t signed on the Fourth of July. The […]
POLITICS

