Sean Hannity discussed gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin getting attacked and then the suspect getting released from jail without paying bail on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: That weapon could have gone right to the carotid, right to his heart. Thankfully, Zelden was able to grab the attacker's wrist. It was very quick move on his part and prevent serious injury before being pulled to the ground. Following the incident, Congressman Zeldin tweeted, quote, the attacker's words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago, you're done. But several attendees quickly jumped into action.

POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO