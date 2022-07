Vimeo has laid off 6% of its workforce as the video hosting, sharing and services platform braces for an economic downturn. "Our people are what makes Vimeo great, and losing any of them is a personal failure that I feel deeply. But after assessing the challenging market conditions and uncertainty ahead, I believe this is the responsible action to take," Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud said in a blog post on Monday. "It is the right thing to do, but still a painful outcome that impacts the jobs and lives of people we care about and have worked with side-by-side."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO