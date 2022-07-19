ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

‘RHOBH’ Alum Taylor Armstrong on Why She Stayed in Abusive Marriage in New Interview

By Brenda Alexander
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

While The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills typically centers on the drama between the female cast members, there are certain points where the ugly truth about the women’s marriages is exposed. In the case of Taylor Armstrong , she revealed on the show that her husband at the time was physically and emotionally abusive. Unfortunately, he died by suicide ahead of the Season 2 premiere, and Armstrong faced backlash from co-stars and viewers for continuing to tell her story. Though it was difficult for her at times, she’s happy she did. Looking back, she now realizes why she remained in an abusive marriage for so long.

Russell and Taylor Armstrong | David Livingston/Getty Images

Taylor Armstrong says she didn’t initially leave her abusive marriage because she was in denial that she was being abused

While appearing on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Armstrong spoke about how she became part of the statistic of 80% of women who are abused by their partners living in silence. Armstrong says she was quiet out of fear.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QHW-gJfEdYo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

“A lot of people live with it because they are not able to completely convince themselves that they’re abused. There’s so many different kinds of abuse and my abuser would say, You have this house, you have a nanny…oh, you’re so abused. I feel so bad for you.’ And then I would wrap my head around it because I wanted to and think to myself, ‘OK that’s not what abuse looks like.’ So people that are just emotionally abused for years and years and years, think have more of a tendency to stay because they haven’t been struck,” she explained.

She says landing in the hospital after being beaten by her ex-husband was a wake-up call

Armstrong says the abuse went on for years before she began to confide in close friends about it. Even then, she didn’t leave. There was one defining moment that changed everything and made her walk away.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3ifHq0n4iCM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>
Source: YouTube

“It took me seeing my eye, radiographic evidence of a fractured orbital floor, for me to finally go, ‘OK, I’m leaving.’ And there were plenty of things along the way that should’ve been that last straw. But it really truly took me that long to convince myself that I was worth leaving,” she admitted.

It took another appointment with her doctor for her to realize how bad things were. “Once I met with the ocular plastic surgeon, and he showed me the damage and told me what was going to have to happen – that I was going to have to have reconstruction – I thought, ‘Am I crazy? What am I doing?’ Especially when someone has told me time and time again, ‘I’m afraid I’m going to kill you’ – that’s one step away from losing your eye. A lot of other things could’ve happened along the way,” she said.

The ‘RHBOH’ alum now is a motivational speaker

Armstrong doesn’t allow her abuse to define her. Instead, she speaks to other women and is an advocate for domestic violence abuse victims and survivors. She says her favorite demographic to speak to are college-aged women because it’s the first time many are away from their families and out from under their parents’ control and can easily fall into bad relationship patterns.

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais Says Erika Jayne is Getting Preferential Treatment Over Denise Richards

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
Insider

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards says costar stormed out of her house after 'big fight' in 'tumultuous' season 12

Kyle Richards said a "Real Housewives" costar stormed out of her house after an argument. The original "RHOBH" star teased that season 12 is going to get even more "tumultuous." Richards recently responded to criticism after appearing to minimize Sutton Stracke's miscarriages. "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards...
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Beverly Hills, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Taylor Armstrong
Person
Denise Richards
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhobh#Marriages#Abuser#Domestic Violence#The Real Housewives Of#Velvet Rope
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
urbanbellemag.com

Former RHOA Husband Peter Thomas Calls out Phaedra Parks + Spills RHOP Tea

Peter Thomas had a lot of drama while he appeared on RHOA. When it comes to “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” longtime fans probably won’t ever forget when the husbands used to play a pivotal role on the show. In fact, Peter Thomas used to get caught up in plenty of drama. And at times, cast members would even call him out. NeNe Leakes was irked by his actions. She accused him of getting way too involved in the situations involving the housewives. However, Peter never allowed NeNe or the fans to dictate his decisions. So he continued to speak his mind throughout his time on the show. Of course, he left the show after he and Cynthia Bailey divorced.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Why A Big Brother Season 24 Houseguest Is Being Accused Of Cheating

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Monday, July 11. Read at your own risk!. The first week of Big Brother Season 24 isn’t even over, and there’s already some major drama following the recent veto competition. Fans and even some former players watching the live feeds with their Paramount+ subscriptions are up in arms after it appears that a Houseguest is cheating and attempting to bend the rules in a way that gives them an advantage.
TV SERIES
Fox News

Johnny Depp's redheaded mystery woman's identity revealed

Johnny Depp's redheaded mystery woman's identity has been revealed. The woman is simply "a member of the staff" working on Depp's upcoming film, "Jeanne du Barry," a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital. The movie will mark the actor's first appearance on the big screen following his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

146K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy