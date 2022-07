The Lehigh Valley Light The Night will be held on Oct. 1 at Grange Park in Allentown. Light The Night is a fundraising walk to benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Participants carry battery operated lanterns in one of three colors: red for supporters, gold in memory of those lost to cancer, or white for those who have survived cancer or are battling cancer. The money raised benefits patients in the Lehigh Valley.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO