Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have wrestled about a dozen times since joining the WWE Universe. … actually, that isn’t correct. No, the duo have wrestled dozens of times, plural, with 74 recorded contests as either friends or foes, according to the fine folks over at Cagematch. They’ve wrestled in teams, wrestled solo, and even taken part in multi-man events like Survivor Series, the Royal Rumble, and even the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal from WrestleMania XXX back in 2014. They’ve had Street Fights, No Holds Barred matches, and even a No Disqualifications match, a match that, fittingly, ended in a no contest ruling.

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO