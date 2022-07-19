ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter Saga: Court Hands a Resounding Setback to Elon Musk

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

In the scoring of the legal battle between Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO Elon Musk, the microblogging website has just taken the lead.

The social-media platform filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court after Musk -- following almost three months of drama -- withdrew his $44 billion acquisition offer.

Twitter, which wants the courts to force Musk to keep his commitment to acquire the site, had asked for an expedited trial, set for mid-September. Musk asked the court to set Feb. 13, 2023, as the earliest trial date.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick has just granted the first victory, a major one, to Twitter. In a July 19 teleconference, McCormick ruled for an expedited hearing.

The trial will take place over five days in October, the court ruled, siding with Twitter's arguments that delays will further harm its business. The decision is thus close to Twitter's request.

Musk Lost Big

The platform on July 12 had asked that the trial be held over four days in mid-September. That's because the merger agreement between the two parties provides that if the deal is not finalized before Oct. 24, either of the two parties can terminate it free of charge.

"Defendants’ ability to terminate the agreement before the presumptive drop-dead date of Oct. 24, 2022, is extremely limited and carefully circumscribed," Twitter said in its lawsuit. [You can find it here.]

"There is no right for defendants to terminate unless there is a breach sufficiently significant to cause failure of a closing condition, which, after due notice, is either incapable of being cured or is not cured within 30 days after such notice."

"Twitter has suffered and will continue to suffer irreparable harm as a result of defendants’ breaches," the platform alleged.

In their response to Twitter's complaint, filed on July 15, Musk's attorneys were asking that the trial not be held until Feb. 13, 2023, at the earliest.

"Plaintiff’s proposed schedule would severely prejudice defendants by depriving them of a meaningful opportunity to take discovery, conduct expert analysis, and present their case," lawyers for the billionaire wrote in their motion. [You can read it here.]

"The only relevant date is the outside date for the debt financing, April 25, 2023. Accordingly, defendants respectfully request trial on or after February 13, 2023, an extremely rapid schedule for a case of this enormous magnitude that provides the court time for reasoned adjudication before the true outside date," they argued.

In his letter withdrawing his proposed acquisition of Twitter, Musk accused management at the social network of having lied about the number of fake accounts, known as spam bots, present on the platform.

Twitter has always estimated that fake accounts represent less than 5% of its users. Musk estimates that figure to be at least 20%.

Twitter shares at last check were trading just shy of $40, compared with Musk's proposed acquisition price of $54.20 before he changed his mind.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk spotted aboard yacht in Greece

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, sans a tan, has been spotted enjoying the sunshine and a swim in the Aegean Sea during a trip to Mykonos, Greece. The 51-year-old billionaire was seen shirtless aboard a luxury yacht with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. Photos obtained by FOX Business show Musk being hosed off by Emanuel and enjoying a drink while wrapped in a towel.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
TheStreet

Elon Musk Launches New Attack Against GM and Joe Biden

Elon Musk rarely talks about Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report rivals. The CEO's stance comes down to: He doesn't want to promote their brands. These companies, from startups to veteran auto groups, are positioned mainly relative to Tesla, the leader in and reference point for premium electric vehicles. When new EV models are unveiled, they're presented vis-a-vis Tesla's offerings.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Twitter says Elon Musk is making their trial ‘unreasonably elongated’

Twitter says Elon Musk is making the lawsuit between the two “unreasonably elongated”, and the world’s richest man is conducting a “sideshow”. Twitter’s lawyers said that it was “imperative” for the trial between the two – which would determine whether Mr Musk will buy the social media site in a $44bn deal – to happen at the “earliest possible … date”.
BUSINESS
BBC

Twitter spent $33m in three months on Elon Musk deal

Twitter spent $33m (£27m) on Elon Musk's proposed deal to buy the firm between April and June 2022. It also said its number of monthly daily users had risen to 237m - but it reported a net loss of $270m, which was worse than expected. Mr Musk has since...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Leadership#Trial Court#Court Of Chancery#Delaware Chancery Court
teslarati.com

Twitter, Elon Musk will head to five-day trial in October to settle $44bn buyout

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk will head to trial for five days in October, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick ruled this morning during a virtual hearing. The Delaware Court of Chancery ruled that the trial between the Tesla frontman and the social media platform must be expedited to avoid additional irreparable harm, USLaw said, who live Tweeted the developments of the hearing this morning. Twitter attorney William Savitt also stated that an expedited trial was important as the platform needs a decision to be handed down promptly due to important business decisions affecting employee retention or relationships with suppliers or customers, ABC News said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
TheStreet

Elon Musk Probably Downloaded His Brain into a Robot

Elon Musk is charismatic but also whimsical. Sometimes it's hard to know if Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer is serious when he makes ostentatious claims and thunderous statements on Twitter, his favorite communication channel where he has more than 101.6 million followers as of time of writing.
ENGINEERING
CNET

Twitter Claps Back at Musk's Attempt to Delay Trial Over $44B Deal

Twitter wants a judge to grant its request to hold a four-day trial in September after the company sued billionaire Elon Musk for trying to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Why it matters. Twitter says the company risks "irreparable harm" if the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg to Face Six-Hour Grilling

Mark Zuckerberg is not yet done with the scandal over Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm that partnered with Donald Trump campaign team ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, allowed the company to harvest private data from tens...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
87K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy