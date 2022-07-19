ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomb Raider 2: Alicia Vikander Shares Unexpected Update

By Nobelle Borines
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a while since we got any news about Tomb Raider 2 although the project was confirmed a long time ago. So what's going on with the sequel? Alicia Vikander has shared an update on the second film but it isn't very promising. Alicia Vikander is currently...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

UPDATE: Netflix to Co-Finance and Stream New Johnny Depp Movie

UPDATE: Variety reports Netflix is not co-financing La Favorite as a Netflix original. The streamer has licensed the Depp movie to stream on Netflix France after a 15-month theatrical window in the country. The original story follows below. Netflix will reportedly co-finance and stream Johnny Depp's first movie since the...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August

Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rock's Salary for Black Adam Revealed

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock started out in wrestling and became one of the world's biggest movie stars. Later this year, the actor will make his long-awaited DCEU debut by playing the titular role in Black Adam. Recently, Variety shared an inside look at some of today's stars' salaries ranging from Tom Cruise's upcoming Mission: Impossible movies to Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes. They also revealed Johnson's Black Adam salary.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

How Much Will Tom Cruise Make From Top Gun: Maverick? If Reports Are True, The Number Is Staggering

Tom Cruise has the biggest hit of his long career with Top Gun: Maverick. The long-awaited Top Gun sequel has made over $1 billion at the global box office, with about half of that coming from domestic ticket sales. It’s one of the few movies to put up such big numbers post-pandemic. As one might expect, Tom Cruise will be one of the people who benefits from that success, with tens of millions more going in his own pocket. He’s going to need a few jets to haul that cash away.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
purewow.com

Margot Robbie Becomes the Highest-Paid Actress with Impressive ‘Barbie’ Salary

We've been buzzing about the new Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie, for months. Ever since those initial photos from the set were released, anxious fans have been trying to figure out what exactly this movie will be about (and they've even been dressing like the iconic Mattel doll in the meantime). Now, there's a new reason that Barbie is grabbing headlines, because it just made Margot Robbie the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘John Wick 4’ Star Calls Keanu Reeves One of the Most ‘Down to Earth’ People

Just months after finishing the production of “John Wick 4,” Rina Sawayama describes her co-star Keanu Reeves as being of the most down-to-earth people she’s ever met. While speaking to Metro recently, Sawayama stated that Keanu Reeves has such an “ordinariness” about him. “He’s really down to earth, he’s someone who is so chilled and lovely – just great to hang out with like he’s a family member. He just has a great presence, he has a calming presence around him.”
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
MUSIC
Cinemablend

John Wick 4: First Look At Keanu Reeves’ Return As The Title Assassin Is Finally Here

The wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 (which may have the subtitle Hagakure) has stretched on much longer than expected, with the next entry in the popular Keanu Reeves-led action film series having once been slated for May 2021 and now on track to come out early next year. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 movie, but with less than a year to go until Chapter 4’s arrival, a new goodie has dropped to boost the hype: our first look at Reeves’ return as John Wick.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Deadpool 3 Trends After Disney+ Announcement

Deadpool 3 is trending thanks to a new Disney+ announcement. Deadpool, the sequel, and Logan are all headed to the streaming service tomorrow. With all of that in the air, Marvel fans are dreaming big when it comes to the third movie in Ryan Reynolds' series. Marvel Studios has a mega-panel scheduled for Saturday night and the expectations are already sky high. The possibility of Hugh Jackman rolling on-stage with Kevin Feige near the end would effectively tear the roof off of Hall H. Nothing is confirmed, but that's never stopped fans from dreaming big in the past. Rumors resurfaced of a project called The Mutants this week that would see the MCU debut even more of their mutant character. (But maybe not the X-Men right out of the gate.) Check out some of the responses down below!
MOVIES
The Independent

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp share promiscuous scene in new HBO show The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd star in leading roles in the new HBO’s series The Idol.Set in the L.A. music industry, The Idol centres on a guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer.In the trailer, the Weeknd’s character addresses Depp’s asking her “why don’t you just be yourself,” to which she replies “because there’s nothing about me that’s relatable.”The new show comes from Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and the same creators who made Euphoria.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mickey Rourke calls Amber Heard a 'gold-digger' after losing Depp trialMeghan and Harry set to speak at UN Assembly on Nelson Mandela’s dayEmilia Clarke says 'quite a bit' of brain missing after suffering two strokes
MUSIC

